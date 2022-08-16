Read full article on original website
Japan’s Trade Deficit Hits a Record on Energy Imports, Weak Yen
A boom in energy costs, with help from the yen’s slide, pushed Japan’s trade deficit to a record. Seasonally adjusted, the shortfall widened to 2.13 trillion yen ($15.9 billion) in July, the finance ministry reported Wednesday. Imports surged 47% from a year ago, led by crude oil, coal and liquefied natural gas. (Read the full story here.)
UK Borrows More Than Forecast as Inflation Fuels Debt Costs
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. UK government borrowing came in higher than forecast in the first four months of the fiscal year as soaring inflation drove up debt costs.
Erdogan Got His Rate Cut and Now the Heat Is on Turkish Banks
Two months after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised lower interest rates, the central bank delivered, despite raging inflation and a consensus among economists that it should be raising them instead. Next up: getting the country’s banks to cut their lending rates, too.
China’s Banks Set to Cut Key Rates Amid Covid, Property Slumps
Chinese banks will likely trim their benchmark loan prime rates Monday for the first time in months to help spur borrowing demand and reverse a sharp slump in consumer and business sentiment. The one-year loan prime rate -- the de facto benchmark lending rate for banks --is expected to be...
Zambia Central Bank Holds Rates With Price Pressures Seen Waning
Zambia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a third successive meeting as it sees inflation in single digits over the next two years. The monetary policy committee held the rate at 9%, Governor Denny Kalyalya told reporters Wednesday in Lusaka, the capital.
Sterling Markets Are Cruising for a Bruising
Ouch. Double-digit inflation has arrived in the UK with consumer prices rising at an annual pace of 10.1% in July, a 40-year high. It's a game-changer: Britain becomes the first G7 country in the current economic cycle to breach this psychological hurdle, making it that much harder to defend the underlying economy against inflationary expectations becoming embedded.
China’s Lure for European Companies Outshines Flaring Tensions
European investment in China is holding up for now despite deteriorating political relations between the two trading partners, with businesses looking for ways to work around any decoupling threat. Investment from the European Union into China was up 15% in the first half of 2022 compared to a year ago,...
Myanmar Buys Russian Oil as Emerging Markets Take Shunned Supply
Myanmar is set to join a growing list of developing countries that are warming up to Russia oil imports amid growing shortages across some of the most impoverished parts of Asia. The military-led government bought Russian fuel oil and the cargoes will arrive in phases from September, said junta chief...
OPEC Chief Sees High Risk of Oil Squeeze Amid Bullish Demand
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Global oil markets face a high risk of a supply squeeze this year as demand remains resilient and spare production capacity dwindles, the new head of OPEC said.
If the Economy Is Shrinking, Why Is Everything Going Gangbusters?
This is Bloomberg Opinion Today, a fragrant fecundity of Bloomberg Opinion’s opinions. Sign up here . Jed Clampett, patriarch of “The Beverly Hillbillies” (younger readers should click here for a family snapshot), had a ton of homespun common sense to compensate for his lack of book-learnin’. But it’s his good fortune, as detailed in the show’s theme tune, that may have endowed him with better insights into the current economic climate than the statistical models employed by the world’s economists:
US Mortgage Rates Fall to 5.13% With Signs That Inflation May Have Reached a Peak
US mortgage rates declined amid signs that inflation might have reached a peak. The average for a 30-year loan dropped to 5.13% from 5.22% last week, Freddie Mac said Thursday in a statement.
India RBI Staff Warns Against Rushed Sale of State-Run Banks
Rushing to sell Indian state-run lenders to private investors may hinder the government’s financial inclusion efforts and monetary policy transmission, staff at the country’s central bank warned. “A big bang approach of privatization of these banks may do more harm than good,” wrote staff including, Snehal Herwadkar, in...
Wall Street Bullish on Homebuilders Despite Slowdown in Sector
The pullback in the once red-hot housing market isn’t scaring investors away from homebuilding stocks -- it’s all normal, they say. And normal is good enough for now. Construction starts, mortgage applications and existing home sale data this week all pointed to signs of cooling amid the rise in mortgage rates from record low levels. Still, since the start of the third quarter, the S&P Supercomposite Homebuilders Index has risen nearly 17%, outperforming the S&P 500’s 13% rally in the same period.
Shiny EVs in Sight, Indonesia Mulls Nickel Export Tax
Hello. Today we look at a potential nickel export tax from the world’s biggest producer of the electric-vehicle battery metal, the energy crisis for poorer nations and Europe’s periphery debt conundrum. Indonesia could impose a tax on nickel exports this year as Southeast Asia’s largest economy looks to...
HSBC, Citigroup and the End of Global Banking
Twenty years ago, as they returned from summer vacations, staff at HSBC Holdings Plc began moving into their gleaming new global headquarters in London’s Canary Wharf. Designed by Norman Foster, the building was one of two new towers to spring up on the skyline east of the City. The other was home to Citigroup Inc., whose employees had moved in a few months earlier. At the time, these were jointly the second-tallest buildings in the UK. They reflected the confidence of their occupants: each vying to be the biggest, most imposing bank in the world.
Fed Shouldn’t Get Baited by Vigilante Stock Traders
Federal Reserve policy makers don’t have an explicit target for US stocks or consumer borrowing costs, but they know something’s off when they see it, and there’s a chance that now is one of those times. The S&P 500 Index has rallied 17% from its June lows through Tuesday, and consumer credit is growing at one of the fastest paces ever — developments that seem antithetical to the Fed’s goal of curbing the worst inflation in 40 years.
Crypto Funds Weigh Market Data Options As Correlations Grow
In a sign of how close digital and traditional markets have become, cryptocurrency traders can no longer live without knowing what’s happening on stock exchanges. Tightening links between price moves in US equities and cryptocurrencies are forcing digital asset hedge funds to consider shelling out for expensive data from stock exchanges and other traditional markets, in a shift from previous years when it was possible for these firms to profit on Bitcoin’s moves without clues from other asset classes.
UK Labour Demands Recall of Parliament to Tackle Energy Crisis
The UK Labour Party demanded an early recall of Parliament to tackle soaring household power and gas prices and stave off the worst effects of the cost-of-living crisis. With analysts forecasting bills will be three times higher this winter than last, the utilities regulator Ofgem is due at the end of the month to set the new level of a price cap on domestic energy that will take effect in October. But the UK’s main opposition party said late on Thursday that households are already making “impossible choices” now to preempt higher costs later.
Stock Market Plunge Punished 401(k) Millionaires
The number of people with at least $1 million in their Fidelity 401(k) accounts plunged 29% in the second quarter to 294,000, data from the company shows. The S&P 500 posted its lowest closing price so far this year on June 16, when the index was down about 24% from its peak on Jan. 3.
Lure of Big Profits Draws Veteran Vessels Into Russian Oil Trade
The fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is still making waves in the shipping market, with more older tankers being deployed on the lucrative route hauling the nation’s oil from the Far East to China and India. At least four tankers 15 years or older have joined the...
