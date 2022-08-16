Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
UK Online Stores Drive Unexpected Jump in Retail Sales in July
Britain’s online stores drove an unexpected jump in retail sales last month, offsetting declines across much of the rest of the industry. The volume of goods sold in shops and on the internet rose 0.3% in July after a decline of 0.2% the month before, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Economists had expected a small decline.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Bloomberg
Tiger Brands to Install Solar in Power-Starved South Africa
Tiger Brands Ltd., Africa’s biggest listed food maker, will install solar power at four manufacturing sites by early next year, part of a wider rollout to reduce the company’s dependence on South Africa’s state-owned electricity firm. The Johannesburg-based company is looking to source 65% of power at...
Bloomberg
Welcome to Europe’s Dark, Cold Winter: Elements by Julian Lee
Hi, I’m Julian Lee with today’s edition of Elements, Bloomberg’s new energy and commodities newsletter. We bring you a daily mix of commentary from Bloomberg Opinion writers and the best of our market-leading news coverage. We hope you’re enjoying it, and if you haven’t yet signed up to get it direct into your inbox, you can do that here.
Bloomberg
Joules' Woes Mount As Consumer Confidence Fades: The London Rush
Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning. Joules Group Plc: The British lifestyle company’s trading has “ softened materially” since its last update as a result of warm and dry weather reducing sales of its rain-proof and warm clothes and accessories and as weaker consumer sentiment requires heavy discounting to entice sales.
Bloomberg
UK Blocks Takeover of Electronic-Design Firm on Chinese Security Fears
The UK government blocked the takeover of an electronic design company by a Hong Kong-based firm, the latest example of Britain’s increasing hostility to Chinese investment. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is the front-runner to be the UK’s next chancellor, ruled that stopping the acquisition of Bristol-based Pulsic Ltd, whose software can be used to build circuits, by Super Orange HK Holding Ltd was “necessary and proportionate to mitigate the risk to national security.”
Bloomberg
Dubai’s Emirates to Halt Nigeria Flights on Blocked Funds
Emirates plans to suspend flights to Nigeria from next month, a decision the Gulf carrier said was linked to challenges in repatriating funds from the African nation. The Dubai-based airline said it tried every avenue to address the transfer of funds from Nigeria and sought urgent intervention of authorities to help find a solution.
Bloomberg
Ryan Cohen Exits Entire Bed Bath & Beyond Stake, Drives 27% Drop
Five months after disclosing a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., activist shareholder Ryan Cohen has tapped out, sparking a selloff in the shares of the home goods retailer. The Union, New Jersey-based company slumped 27% in late trading, on top of a 20% fall in Thursday’s regular session, after a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission confirmed Cohen’s RC Ventures exited its entire position on the company.
Bloomberg
HSBC, Citigroup and the End of Global Banking
Twenty years ago, as they returned from summer vacations, staff at HSBC Holdings Plc began moving into their gleaming new global headquarters in London’s Canary Wharf. Designed by Norman Foster, the building was one of two new towers to spring up on the skyline east of the City. The other was home to Citigroup Inc., whose employees had moved in a few months earlier. At the time, these were jointly the second-tallest buildings in the UK. They reflected the confidence of their occupants: each vying to be the biggest, most imposing bank in the world.
Bloomberg
One Answer to Europe’s Energy Crisis? More Electric Cars
Paul Kershaw is not a God — that would be his dog, “God” — but he does harness the power of the wind and sun. Every morning at his home near Cambridge in the UK, Kershaw charges up his Nissan Leaf, in part from the 12 turbines at the Red Tile Wind Farm a few miles west and the Ryston Solar Farm a few miles north. Every evening, Kershaw then unleashes that same power to his neighbors, right when they need it most. The 51-year-old, who is retired on disability, only drives his car on occasion — mainly when it’s time to take God on a scenic walk.
Bloomberg
Glazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Manchester United FC, Sources Say
The Glazer family would consider selling a minority stake in Manchester United FC, people familiar with the matter said, as pressure mounts on their ownership of the historic English football club. The owners have held some preliminary discussions about the possibility of bringing in a new investor, the people said,...
Bloomberg
Just Eat Agrees to Sell IFood Stake to Prosus for $1.8 Billion
Just Eat Takeaway.com NV agreed to sell its 33% stake in Latin American joint venture iFood to Prosus NV for as much as 1.8 billion euros ($1.8 billion). Prosus will pay 1.5 billion euros in cash when the deal closes and as much as an additional 300 million euros will be paid in the next 12 months depending on the company’s performance, Just Eat said in a statement on Friday. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Bloomberg
Sterling Markets Are Cruising for a Bruising
Ouch. Double-digit inflation has arrived in the UK with consumer prices rising at an annual pace of 10.1% in July, a 40-year high. It's a game-changer: Britain becomes the first G7 country in the current economic cycle to breach this psychological hurdle, making it that much harder to defend the underlying economy against inflationary expectations becoming embedded.
Bloomberg
UK Borrows More Than Forecast as Inflation Fuels Debt Costs
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. UK government borrowing came in higher than forecast in the first four months of the fiscal year as soaring inflation drove up debt costs.
Bloomberg
John Authers on the ECB, Mike McKee
Today Alix Steel was joined by co-host Kristine Aquino as they spoke with Liza Tetley on the ongoing UK travel strikes on the railways as well as bringing in John Authers to discuss the ECB and the Norwegian Fed. Guy Johnson joined the show as a guest instead of a host as he reported directly from Waterloo Train Station on the strikes, and Mike McKee previewed Jackson Hole and the US Fed.
Bloomberg
Rhine River at Key German Waypoint Set to Rise Through Weekend
The Rhine’s water level at Kaub -- a key waypoint west of Frankfurt -- is set to rise to 67 centimeters (26.4 inches) by Monday, German government data show. The current level there is about 37 centimeters. The increase should help ease a crisis that has restricted trade along...
Bloomberg
Shiny EVs in Sight, Indonesia Mulls Nickel Export Tax
Hello. Today we look at a potential nickel export tax from the world’s biggest producer of the electric-vehicle battery metal, the energy crisis for poorer nations and Europe’s periphery debt conundrum. Indonesia could impose a tax on nickel exports this year as Southeast Asia’s largest economy looks to...
Bloomberg
New Climate Rules Pose Fresh Challenge for Small Hong Kong Funds
Climate-disclosure guidelines that go into effect soon in Hong Kong are posing a challenge for small domestic money managers that lack the resources of their global peers to track the data. Starting Aug. 20, fund managers overseeing at least HK$8 billion ($1 billion) must take climate-related risks into account in...
Bloomberg
The FTSE 100’s Weirdly Good Run of Form Hits a Wall of Problems
Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here. From the cost-of-living crisis, the political chaos to labor strikes, the UK has it all going against it. The country’s blue-chip index has been the only bright spot -- now that too is coming under threat.
Bloomberg
‘ESG’ Stripped From 23% of EU Sustainable Funds in Fresh Review
Almost a quarter of funds that claim to “promote” sustainability under European regulations don’t deserve an “ESG” label, according to a fresh review by market researcher Morningstar Inc. The analysis, which looked at funds classified as Article 8 within the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation,...
