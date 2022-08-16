Paul Kershaw is not a God — that would be his dog, “God” — but he does harness the power of the wind and sun. Every morning at his home near Cambridge in the UK, Kershaw charges up his Nissan Leaf, in part from the 12 turbines at the Red Tile Wind Farm a few miles west and the Ryston Solar Farm a few miles north. Every evening, Kershaw then unleashes that same power to his neighbors, right when they need it most. The 51-year-old, who is retired on disability, only drives his car on occasion — mainly when it’s time to take God on a scenic walk.

