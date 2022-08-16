Housing grant will aid those leaving Tennessee prisons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Correction announced on Monday it has received a $200,000 grant to help temporarily house indigent offenders who are leaving prison.

The program expands an existing partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, according to a news release. In the past, housing assistance has only been available to offenders on probation or parole. The grant will pay for up to 60 days of housing for applicants who meet the qualifications.

“Access to affordable housing is crucial for anyone leaving prison and helps to reduce the likelihood of re-offending,” TDOC Commissioner Lisa Helton said in the release. “This new effort will allow them time to focus on securing employment and saving for permanent housing when they first leave incarceration.”