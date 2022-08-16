ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide

A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

The 9 Coolest Pools in San Diego for “Locals Summer”

Say Goodbye to Summer Crowds and Take a Dip in These Sparkling Pools. America’s Finest City might be bordered by miles of beautiful beaches, but when the summer heat hits, nothing says fabulous like kicking back poolside—even better when there’s a chic hotel attached. Think less sandy toes and more keep the frosé coming! Thankfully, San Diego is home to a slew of fine hotels with equally sparkling swimming pools. From trendy downtown rooftops and a historical 1920s-era gem along the coast to contemporary North County haunts with cabanas and swoon-worthy sea views, we’ve rounded up the best hotel pools to dive into in San Diego. Best Pools San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

5 fast facts about San Diego County’s majestic monsoonal clouds

The summer monsoon season sometimes passes quickly in Southern California, depriving weather watchers the joy of watching tall, majestic cumulonimbus clouds form in the sky. This year, though, the monsoon has been strong and persistent, spinning out one raucous thunderstorm after another. That was the story all weekend, and will be in the week ahead, says the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Carlsbad, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
City
Carlsbad, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli Opens in Oceanside

Coastal North County resident Heather Bradshaw has found a taste of home, right in her own backyard. The 23-year-old Midwestern transplant and vegetarian with love for Jewish-style delicatessen food has been anticipating the opening of a specialty dining establishment that she hoped would feed her soul, spirit and stomach. Her...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

San Diego residents, lawmakers weigh in on Inflation Reduction Act

How will the Inflation Reduction Act help people right here in San Diego County? And do San Diegans think it will help them? KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has some answers. The list of what the Inflation Reduction Act says it will do is hefty: improve energy efficiency, reduce health care and prescription drug bills, create green jobs, reduce greenhouse gasses, and clean up pollution — just to name a few.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Porter
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Doug Ducey
CBS 8

How long can a car stay parked before being cited or towed?

SAN DIEGO — A viewer from La Mesa reached out to us and showed us a row of cars that haven’t moved for months. CBS 8 brought his concerns to the La Mesa Police Department and found out if anything can be done. The car owner told us he has at least nine cars parked on the street.
LA MESA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Water Scarcity#Ocean Water#Water Recycling#Water Year
San Diego Business Journal

Carlsbad Townhome Development Planned for Former Nursery Site

In partnership with is building a housing development in Carlsbad on the 20-acre site of a former nursery at 4901 El Camino Real. “It’s kind of a lock-and-stay type community,” said Steve Ruffner, president of KB Home’s Coastal Division. Designed to be a self-contained and walkable community...
CARLSBAD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
Coast News

Patients are priority at Moradi M.D.

For Dr. Amir Moradi, his Dermatologist colleague Dr Saami Khalifian, and their team of providers who render a variety of cosmetic procedures, patients are the top priority. With locations in Vista and Carlsbad, Moradi M.D. is a unique practice of its kind in the region because of the wide variety of nearly 40 different surgical and nonsurgical cosmetic procedures offered. Dr. Saami Khalifian joined Moradi M.D. in September of 2021 and is a highly trained Dermatologist specializing in surgical removal of skin cancer in addition to a broad spectrum of laser procedures and injectables. Becca Huff, R.N. and Tatyana Tayts N.P. are two of Dr Moradi’s trusted practitioners with extensive knowledge and expertise in the field of Lasers and Injectables.
VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy