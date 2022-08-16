Read full article on original website
iheart.com
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide
A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
Best Neighborhoods In San Diego To Buy A Home
Known for beaches, surfing, and breathtaking hiking trails, there's something for everyone in sunny San Diego. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
localemagazine.com
The 9 Coolest Pools in San Diego for “Locals Summer”
Say Goodbye to Summer Crowds and Take a Dip in These Sparkling Pools. America’s Finest City might be bordered by miles of beautiful beaches, but when the summer heat hits, nothing says fabulous like kicking back poolside—even better when there’s a chic hotel attached. Think less sandy toes and more keep the frosé coming! Thankfully, San Diego is home to a slew of fine hotels with equally sparkling swimming pools. From trendy downtown rooftops and a historical 1920s-era gem along the coast to contemporary North County haunts with cabanas and swoon-worthy sea views, we’ve rounded up the best hotel pools to dive into in San Diego. Best Pools San Diego.
pacificsandiego.com
5 fast facts about San Diego County’s majestic monsoonal clouds
The summer monsoon season sometimes passes quickly in Southern California, depriving weather watchers the joy of watching tall, majestic cumulonimbus clouds form in the sky. This year, though, the monsoon has been strong and persistent, spinning out one raucous thunderstorm after another. That was the story all weekend, and will be in the week ahead, says the National Weather Service.
San Diego Business Journal
Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli Opens in Oceanside
Coastal North County resident Heather Bradshaw has found a taste of home, right in her own backyard. The 23-year-old Midwestern transplant and vegetarian with love for Jewish-style delicatessen food has been anticipating the opening of a specialty dining establishment that she hoped would feed her soul, spirit and stomach. Her...
KPBS
San Diego residents, lawmakers weigh in on Inflation Reduction Act
How will the Inflation Reduction Act help people right here in San Diego County? And do San Diegans think it will help them? KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has some answers. The list of what the Inflation Reduction Act says it will do is hefty: improve energy efficiency, reduce health care and prescription drug bills, create green jobs, reduce greenhouse gasses, and clean up pollution — just to name a few.
San Diego home values dip as market adjusts
It mirrors a cooldown seen across the country -- but the typical home value here is still a whopping $894,246, per Zillow.
What’s bugging you? Flies on the rise across the county
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Noticing a lot of flies, cockroaches and ants lately?. Experts say you’re right. There are more pests out there than usual right now and they may be here for a few more weeks. “When it gets warm and humid like this, it really...
New California law looks to develop statewide safety standards for e-bikes
Electric bikes have moved well beyond a trend and are clearly not only here to stay, but growing exponentially.
School districts across San Diego County still offer remote options
Students have the option of coming on campus a couple of days a week, working in the garden, or doing other hands-on projects.
Here’s how San Diegans can dispose of unwanted items for free
Caltrans representatives announced that the next dump day for San Diegans looking to get rid of their unwanted household items will be held Saturday.
How long can a car stay parked before being cited or towed?
SAN DIEGO — A viewer from La Mesa reached out to us and showed us a row of cars that haven’t moved for months. CBS 8 brought his concerns to the La Mesa Police Department and found out if anything can be done. The car owner told us he has at least nine cars parked on the street.
How much residents could pay under new trash plan
Single-family homeowners don't currently pay for trash pickup, but that could soon change. And now we know about how much it would cost.
Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse Joining The Headquarters at Seaport
Texas-Based Steakhouse to Bring 17 Cuts of Meat Plus a Gourmet Salad Bar to Seaport Village
San Diego Business Journal
Carlsbad Townhome Development Planned for Former Nursery Site
In partnership with is building a housing development in Carlsbad on the 20-acre site of a former nursery at 4901 El Camino Real. “It’s kind of a lock-and-stay type community,” said Steve Ruffner, president of KB Home’s Coastal Division. Designed to be a self-contained and walkable community...
FDA warns of false negatives with at-home COVID-19 tests
The FDA last week issued an advisory for people to help reduce the risk of a false negative with at-home testing.
KPBS
New CDC isolation guidelines signal move to 'chronic' phase of the pandemic
Late last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed COVID isolation guidelines, signaling a move by government agencies to issue public health policies that stand the greatest chances of actually being followed by a population that is growing COVID-weary. Under the new recommendations, the onus of mitigation lies...
Coast News
Patients are priority at Moradi M.D.
For Dr. Amir Moradi, his Dermatologist colleague Dr Saami Khalifian, and their team of providers who render a variety of cosmetic procedures, patients are the top priority. With locations in Vista and Carlsbad, Moradi M.D. is a unique practice of its kind in the region because of the wide variety of nearly 40 different surgical and nonsurgical cosmetic procedures offered. Dr. Saami Khalifian joined Moradi M.D. in September of 2021 and is a highly trained Dermatologist specializing in surgical removal of skin cancer in addition to a broad spectrum of laser procedures and injectables. Becca Huff, R.N. and Tatyana Tayts N.P. are two of Dr Moradi’s trusted practitioners with extensive knowledge and expertise in the field of Lasers and Injectables.
