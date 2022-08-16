ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Davenport senior division act advances in state fair talent search

Three talented Senior Division acts (ages 13-21) have advanced to the championship round in Bill Riley’s 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Sunday. Among the Sprout Champions are Kinley Oberhaus, 10; Bayleigh Sieverding, 10; Kinidi Struck, 10; Tap Trio; Davenport. The Bill...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa State Fair day eight filled with polka dancing, yodeling and more

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Iowa Polka Association has been sponsoring dances for that genre around Iowa since 1976. Today, they gave a special guest a lesson on how to Polka dance. Governor Kim Reynolds stopped by Pioneer Hall for the Polka event on Thursday. She had lessons and gave it a whirl with a teacher for one song.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf baker is upper crust in Iowa State Fair competition

Upper-crust pie bakers put their top creations to the test in the Machine Shed Pies competition, judged Monday, Aug. 15, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the country. There are 128 divisions, 615 classes and nearly 6,300 entries at this year’s fair.
BETTENDORF, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon

Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Bettendorf, IA
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Bettendorf, IA
iowa.media

“THE FINISHER” CHOSEN TOP NEW FOOD AT IOWA STATE FAIR

THE FINISHER, A NEW FOOD FROM THE RIB SHACK, TOOK TOP HONORS IN THE 2022 PEOPLE’S CHOICE BEST NEW FOOD CONTEST AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR. THE “OMG” CHICKEN SANDWICH FROM CHICKEN CITY AND PORK PICNIC IN A CUP FROM THE IOWA PORK TENT WERE ALSO IN THE COMPETITION.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa State Fair hosted its first ever Sensory Friendly Morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many people love the sights and sounds of the Iowa State Fair but for some, it’s too much to handle. “You know, we all process through our senses,” said Dr. Teri Wahlig, CEO of ChildServe. “Light, sound, movement, even the texture of our clothing. Sometimes it’s difficult to process all that input and if it’s overwhelming it can be distressing for the individual.”
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Foodie Friday: The Sweet Spot QC

Local 4 News This Morning had The Sweet Spot – QC on for Foodie Friday today. They are at 5659 Idaho Drive, Bettendorf, north of 53rd Avenue. The bakery — which uses fresh ingredients daily — makes these treats:. For more information, visit the business on Facebook...
BETTENDORF, IA
We Are Iowa

Hail storm rolls into central Iowa Friday afternoon

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Click here for a full list of active weather alerts. Strong storms brought large hail and flash flooding into the metro Friday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for much of southern and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Jasper County until 3:45 p.m.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Iowa State Fair#Qc#Solo Tap Dance#Piano Solo
US 104.9

The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed

For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Iowa State Fair announces this year’s best new food

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has tallied the votes online for the ‘Peoples Choice’ best new Fair Food. ‘The Finisher’ was selected, a giant baked potato stuffed with meat and cheese. The presentation was made by the Iowa State Fair Board to The Rib Shack, the creator of this new food delight.
DES MOINES, IA
B102.7

Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?

Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Axios

This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made

Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
97X

Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood

There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
ourquadcities.com

QCSO violinist has played every Riverfront Pops — 40 years worth

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra likely will see its biggest audience in three years at the Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops this weekend at LeClaire Park. What it bills as “the party of the summer” is celebrating its 40th rendition, and violinist Charlie Abplanalp has played for every single one, since it debuted in 1983.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Meet Your Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Moshi!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Meet Moshi! This cutie is ready to find her furever home! Moshi was born 2/2021, is up to date on shots, microchipped, and spayed. She will do very well in a home with cats and possibly dogs after a slow introduction. Moshi is a shy gal who can’t wait to blossom into a confident kitty in a home of her own! Think Moshi may be the girl for you? Come meet her today!
MILAN, IL
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf plans ‘wow factor’ with $18-million water park

Bettendorf plans to get out of the swimming pool and fitness center business, as a new partnership with the Iowa-side YMCA would transform Splash Landing and the Life Fitness Center. The Landing is a new project comprised of three parts – a community water park, a versatile ice rink, and...
BETTENDORF, IA
B100

An Iowa Community College Has Been Named The Second Best In America

The 2022 fall semester is getting ready to begin and many people are gearing up to head back to college or start their college careers. Many people succeed in starting their college careers at a community college and transferring or spending all of their college career earning a degree from a community college.

Comments / 0

Community Policy