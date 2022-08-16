ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiss Country 93.7

10 Things You Need to Know About Skeet Ulrich Before Geek’d Con 2022

Maybe you've heard of it? Shreveport's Comic Con, Geek'd Con 2022, is happening this weekend at the Shreveport Convention Center. Geek'd Con 2022 runs Friday, August 19th from 6 - 9 pm, Saturday, August 20th from 9 am - 7 pm, and Sunday, August 21st from 11 am - 5 pm at the Shreveport Convention Center in downtown Shreveport. Tickets are $50 at the door and $40 in advance.
Kiss Country 93.7

10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport During Geek’d Con 2022

So, you're visiting Shreveport for the first time for Geek'd Con 2022 and need to know where to eat. Don't you worry! We've got you covered. Geek'd Con 2022 runs Friday, August 19th from 6 - 9 pm, Saturday, August 20th from 9 am - 7 pm, and Sunday, August 21st from 11 am - 5 pm at the Shreveport Convention Center in downtown Shreveport. Tickets are $50 at the door and $40 in advance.
Kiss Country 93.7

Dog The Bounty Hunter Comes To Shreveport This Week

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is coming back for another big year in Downtown Shreveport. The show started in 2015, and has grown into one of the premiere events in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Not only that, the show has been the largest consistently active comic con style show in the entire state of Louisiana.
Kiss Country 93.7

5 Things I Miss in Shreveport

Progress isn't always all it's cracked up to be. It seems we want to make things 'bigger & better,' but sometimes the original is... well... better. (Who thought it was a good idea to remake the Pink Panther movies? As much as I love Steve Martin, even he couldn't improve on Peter Sellers' original Inspector Clouseau.) A search of Shreveport history shows that we've lost some absolutely beautiful buildings both in downtown, and throughout the city. And when new buildings are built, there seems to be no thought to aesthetics, or actual personality... it's strictly functionality.
Kiss Country 93.7

How You Can Make a Pineapple Marg That Is My Favorite Summer Drink

In April of 2020, I Had the Best Margarita of My Life. No, I wasn't at Mi Cocina in Dallas. Remember when everywhere was basically shut down? You had to rely on your buddies to come through with their skills. I was on a patio with the sun beating down on me, but the heat of the sun didn't phase me, my pineapple jalapeno margarita had my full attention. I had found my new signature quarantine drink, I will always crave this margarita. There is nothing like it at the bars in Shreveport or Bossier.
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Supreme Court on Perkins: Reversed & Rendered

The Louisiana State Supreme Court has issued their ruling on Mayor Adrian Perkins’ eligibility in the upcoming Shreveport Mayoral election. Mayor Perkins has been officially cleared to run for mayor in the upcoming election. In a 4-3 decision, the Louisiana State Supreme Court reversed the 2nd Circuit Court’s decision to disqualify Perkins.
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Area Lake Named One of Most Beautiful in US

One of the most beautiful spots in the Ark-La-Tex has been recognized as one of the most gorgeous spots to visit in America. Locals know about this special place and have been enjoying it for hundreds of years. Now, Caddo Lake has been named as one of the 12 most beautiful lakes in the United States by Travel and Leisure.
