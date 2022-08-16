Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
10 Things You Need to Know About Skeet Ulrich Before Geek’d Con 2022
Maybe you've heard of it? Shreveport's Comic Con, Geek'd Con 2022, is happening this weekend at the Shreveport Convention Center. Geek'd Con 2022 runs Friday, August 19th from 6 - 9 pm, Saturday, August 20th from 9 am - 7 pm, and Sunday, August 21st from 11 am - 5 pm at the Shreveport Convention Center in downtown Shreveport. Tickets are $50 at the door and $40 in advance.
The Voice of The X-Men’s Rogue Is Coming To Shreveport This Week
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is coming back for another big year in Downtown Shreveport. The show started in 2015, and has grown into one of the premiere events in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Not only that, the show has been the largest consistently active comic con style show in the entire state of Louisiana.
10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport During Geek’d Con 2022
So, you're visiting Shreveport for the first time for Geek'd Con 2022 and need to know where to eat. Don't you worry! We've got you covered. Geek'd Con 2022 runs Friday, August 19th from 6 - 9 pm, Saturday, August 20th from 9 am - 7 pm, and Sunday, August 21st from 11 am - 5 pm at the Shreveport Convention Center in downtown Shreveport. Tickets are $50 at the door and $40 in advance.
Twin Peaks Star Sherilyn Fenn Will Be In Shreveport This Week
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is coming back for another big year in Downtown Shreveport. The show started in 2015, and has grown into one of the premiere events in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Not only that, the show has been the largest consistently active comic con style show in the entire state of Louisiana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport’s Spookiest Season is Here, Spirit Halloween is Open
For all of our Halloween-loving friends, your time to shine is here in Shreveport-Bossier City! Are you ready to dress up and do the 'Monster Mash?' I don't know about you, but I've been ready for cooler weather for a while now!. Two of our five Shreveport area Spirit Halloween...
Dog The Bounty Hunter Comes To Shreveport This Week
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is coming back for another big year in Downtown Shreveport. The show started in 2015, and has grown into one of the premiere events in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Not only that, the show has been the largest consistently active comic con style show in the entire state of Louisiana.
This Shreveport Company Lets You Rent an Exotic Ride for the Day
My Friend and I Stopped By a Powersports Store When We Both Caught Ourselves Focused on the Slingshot in the Showroom. The Polaris Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle that looks like a batmobile, okay to me it looks like a batmobile for some reason. The point is if you've seen one of these around town you know how much fun they are.
Geek’d Con Brings The Stars Of The Original ‘Scream’ To Louisiana
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is coming back for another big year in Downtown Shreveport. The show started in 2015, and has grown into one of the premiere events in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Not only that, the show has been the largest consistently active comic con style show in the entire state of Louisiana.
RELATED PEOPLE
This 16-Year-Old Is Making People Smile All Over North Bossier
When You Get Great Service in Shreveport-Bossier It Is Hard to Forget. It's no secret that there is a shortage of great employees all over town, so when you go somewhere and have fabulous service it's hard to forget a friendly face. My neighbor and I go to Chick-fil-A once...
5 Things I Miss in Shreveport
Progress isn't always all it's cracked up to be. It seems we want to make things 'bigger & better,' but sometimes the original is... well... better. (Who thought it was a good idea to remake the Pink Panther movies? As much as I love Steve Martin, even he couldn't improve on Peter Sellers' original Inspector Clouseau.) A search of Shreveport history shows that we've lost some absolutely beautiful buildings both in downtown, and throughout the city. And when new buildings are built, there seems to be no thought to aesthetics, or actual personality... it's strictly functionality.
How You Can Make a Pineapple Marg That Is My Favorite Summer Drink
In April of 2020, I Had the Best Margarita of My Life. No, I wasn't at Mi Cocina in Dallas. Remember when everywhere was basically shut down? You had to rely on your buddies to come through with their skills. I was on a patio with the sun beating down on me, but the heat of the sun didn't phase me, my pineapple jalapeno margarita had my full attention. I had found my new signature quarantine drink, I will always crave this margarita. There is nothing like it at the bars in Shreveport or Bossier.
Louisiana Supreme Court on Perkins: Reversed & Rendered
The Louisiana State Supreme Court has issued their ruling on Mayor Adrian Perkins’ eligibility in the upcoming Shreveport Mayoral election. Mayor Perkins has been officially cleared to run for mayor in the upcoming election. In a 4-3 decision, the Louisiana State Supreme Court reversed the 2nd Circuit Court’s decision to disqualify Perkins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who Are the Food Prize Finalists for Shreveport Event?
Big news in the food world in Shreveport Bossier today. The Prize Foundation has named the finalists for the Food Prize award this year. Seven area chefs have passed the first hurdle and will now compete for the Golden Fork trophy. The announcement was made during the Prize Foundation’s live...
Is Amazon Canceling the Shreveport Fulfillment Center?
According to recent reports, Amazon has canceled their plans on opening over a dozen fulfillment centers and delivery facilities across the U.S. A recent Wall Street Journal report stated:. Amazon so far this year has canceled, closed, listed for sublease or put on hold more than 25 delivery stations and...
Shreveport Area Lake Named One of Most Beautiful in US
One of the most beautiful spots in the Ark-La-Tex has been recognized as one of the most gorgeous spots to visit in America. Locals know about this special place and have been enjoying it for hundreds of years. Now, Caddo Lake has been named as one of the 12 most beautiful lakes in the United States by Travel and Leisure.
Almost Time For High School Football! Bossier Jamboree Next Week
It's hard to believe, but it's almost time for those Friday Night Lights again!. High School football returns to the area next Friday night, August 26 with the Bossier City Lions Club 69th Annual High School Football Jamboree!. This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Bossier City...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If You Think This Summer Has Been Unusually Hot, You’re Not Wrong
If you live in the Shreveport-Bossier City area and you think that this summer has been hotter than normal, you're right!. Shreveport-Bossier City has experienced a whopping 25 100° plus days so far this summer. In fact, KTAL Meteorologist Todd Warren says that as it stands right now, this...
Here Is Why There is a Potato Shortage in Shreveport
Is There a Baked Potato Shortage in Shreveport-Bossier?. I know this sounds crazy but I am pretty sure that there is a russet potato shortage in Bossier. Actually not just Bossier but in Shreveport as well. I tried to locate a couple of russet potatoes at a few different grocery...
Bossier Sheriff Opens Range For Public To Sight In Deer Rifles
As they've done for a number of years, the Bossier Sheriff's Department will once again open the department's rifle range to the public for several weekends next month so that hunters can sight in their deer rifles. The range will be open on these dates and times:. September 10 from...
What’s a Shreveport ‘Hack’ That Everyone Should Know?
I saw this topic come up on Reddit and thought it could be fun. Do you have any 'hacks' when it comes to living in Shreveport? Think hidden gems, faster routes, secret menu items, and the like. This fun idea comes to us thanks to Reddit user chrisplyon. Well played,...
Kiss Country 93.7
Shreveport, LA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0