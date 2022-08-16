Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
SFGate
Police Provide Update On Wednesday's Fatal Crash
CONCORD (BCN) Concord police shared more information early Thursday about a traffic collision in the city's westside Four Corners neighborhood that killed one person Wednesday afternoon. Although they have not yet identified the victim, police said in a 12:04 a.m. news release that he was an 84-year-old man. Police said...
SF's St. Ignatius responds to 'backtracking' statement in farmers market dispute
The feud between the two groups has been ongoing since 2020.
Jackknifed big rig blocks southbound 680 in Bay Area during morning commute
A traffic collision involving a big rig and several cars blocked all lanes of southbound I-680 in Martinez Wednesday morning.
SFGate
Man Shot, Injured In West Oakland Near Market Street
OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot early Tuesday morning in West Oakland about a block from Market Street, police said. Police received an alert from the city's gunshot detection system at 1:14 a.m. when gunshots went off in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street. Citizens told police that the victim...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
California nuke extension challenged in legislative proposal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A proposal circulated Friday by California Democratic legislators would reject Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to extend the lifespan of the state's last operating nuclear power plant — and instead spend over $1 billion to speed up the development of renewable energy, new transmission lines and storage to maintain reliable power in the climate change era.
SFGate
One Killed In Thursday Shooting
VALLEJO (BCN) Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday. On Thursday at 5:48 p.m., officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard and located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim,...
Lucky supermarket pharmacies will shutter across California. Here’s the SF timeline.
The grocery chain began shuttering its in-store pharmacies Aug. 15.
SFGate
65-Year-Old Woman Kidnapped, Taken To Her Home For Robbery
A 65-year-old woman was kidnapped Wednesday and taken to her own home in Stockton where she was robbed, police said. Police received reports at 1:45 p.m. that a 65-year-old woman had been approached by two women at American and Sixth streets in the Seaport District. The two suspects allegedly demanded...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
83-year-old man dies in hit-and-run car collision in Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) An 83-year-old man died in a hit-and-run collision in Oakland on Wednesday evening, police said. The name of the victim, an Oakland resident, was not yet available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Thursday afternoon. The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. at 14th and Poplar streets...
Coyote experts question ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ account of Bay Area ‘attack’
Coyote experts say elements of Karnazes' story appear unlikely.
SFGate
Police Seeks Public's Help Finding Missing 12-Year-Old Girl
ANTIOCH (BCN) Antioch police are looking for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Pittsburg, according to a social media post from the department late Wednesday evening. Daisy Jauregui was last seen at an unspecified time near Central and Railroad avenues in Pittsburg, police said in the post. Police describe Jauregui...
12-year-old East Bay girl reported missing
Police are calling on the public to help find Daisy Jauregui of Antioch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily 08-17-22: Coyote experts question viral Bay Area attack on celeb runner
Celebrity ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ harrowing tale of a coyote attack near the Golden Gate Bridge made headlines across the Bay Area and the country. But coyote experts, in public statements and in response to questions from SFGATE, cast doubts on Karnazes’ dramatic account. Read more. • Apple pushes Bay Area employees into stringent return-to-office plan • SF Starbucks votes for union after long closure, plumbing issues
SFGate
City May Lose Millions Because It's "Seeking To Shirk Its Responsibility" To Wood Street Residents
OAKLAND (BCN) The city of Oakland may lose millions of state dollars or more because the city is "seeking to shirk its responsibility" over housing homeless people on Caltrans property along Wood Street in city limits, a letter Thursday to City Attorney Barbara Parker from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said.
Amy’s Kitchen fined $25,000 by California regulators for safety violations
Between 2014 and 2019, Amy's Kitchen was fined a lot more for safety violations.
Inside the absurd groundbreaking for Sho, San Francisco's ostentatious club-restaurant
SFGATE local editor Alex Shultz's dispatch from Salesforce Park's future fine-dining spot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Francisco could pass a ballot measure no one is pushing for
"There's a lot of weirdness here."
SFGate
Vertical Rainforests, Coral Reef Dives, An Albino Alligator -- Teens Take Over Cal Academy For A Science Night
"We're here because our science teacher is diving in one of the tanks!," said Layla Maura, 16, as she and her friends waited outside California Academy of Sciences on Friday. Maura and her friends attend George Washington High School and received an email from their teacher about the event. "We...
AL's Place in San Francisco's Mission District prepares to close after almost 8 years
The Michelin-starred restaurant first opened in 2015.
SFGate
Man Gets 16 Years For Deaths Of Two Men Who Overdosed In His Home
SANTA ROSA (BCN) A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses as a result of ingesting narcotics at his residence, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Toby Rosa, 50, was found guilty...
Comments / 0