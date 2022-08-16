ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, CA

SFGate

Police Provide Update On Wednesday's Fatal Crash

CONCORD (BCN) Concord police shared more information early Thursday about a traffic collision in the city's westside Four Corners neighborhood that killed one person Wednesday afternoon. Although they have not yet identified the victim, police said in a 12:04 a.m. news release that he was an 84-year-old man. Police said...
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

Man Shot, Injured In West Oakland Near Market Street

OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot early Tuesday morning in West Oakland about a block from Market Street, police said. Police received an alert from the city's gunshot detection system at 1:14 a.m. when gunshots went off in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street. Citizens told police that the victim...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

California nuke extension challenged in legislative proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A proposal circulated Friday by California Democratic legislators would reject Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to extend the lifespan of the state's last operating nuclear power plant — and instead spend over $1 billion to speed up the development of renewable energy, new transmission lines and storage to maintain reliable power in the climate change era.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

One Killed In Thursday Shooting

VALLEJO (BCN) Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday. On Thursday at 5:48 p.m., officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard and located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim,...
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

65-Year-Old Woman Kidnapped, Taken To Her Home For Robbery

A 65-year-old woman was kidnapped Wednesday and taken to her own home in Stockton where she was robbed, police said. Police received reports at 1:45 p.m. that a 65-year-old woman had been approached by two women at American and Sixth streets in the Seaport District. The two suspects allegedly demanded...
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

83-year-old man dies in hit-and-run car collision in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) An 83-year-old man died in a hit-and-run collision in Oakland on Wednesday evening, police said. The name of the victim, an Oakland resident, was not yet available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Thursday afternoon. The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. at 14th and Poplar streets...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Seeks Public's Help Finding Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

ANTIOCH (BCN) Antioch police are looking for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Pittsburg, according to a social media post from the department late Wednesday evening. Daisy Jauregui was last seen at an unspecified time near Central and Railroad avenues in Pittsburg, police said in the post. Police describe Jauregui...
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

The Daily 08-17-22: Coyote experts question viral Bay Area attack on celeb runner

Celebrity ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ harrowing tale of a coyote attack near the Golden Gate Bridge made headlines across the Bay Area and the country.  But coyote experts, in public statements and in response to questions from SFGATE, cast doubts on Karnazes’ dramatic account. Read more.   • Apple pushes Bay Area employees into stringent return-to-office plan • SF Starbucks votes for union after long closure, plumbing issues
ANIMALS
SFGate

Man Gets 16 Years For Deaths Of Two Men Who Overdosed In His Home

SANTA ROSA (BCN) A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses as a result of ingesting narcotics at his residence, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Toby Rosa, 50, was found guilty...
SANTA ROSA, CA

