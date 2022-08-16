Read full article on original website
A disastrous action flop brings gratuitous violence to the Netflix charts
Miguel Sapochnik has established himself as one of the finest television directors of the last decade, but his behind-the-camera career hardly got off to the most auspicious of starts when sci-fi actioner Repo Men landed with a dull thud in 2010. Despite boasting the unlikely-but-appealing central duo of Jude Law...
Netflix users cursed by a horror legend’s return to damnation
Sam Raimi made his name as a horror director, becoming an instant legend by crafting the beloved Evil Dead trilogy, and while he leaned into many element of the genre as he developed his signature visual and thematic style, his sabbatical from things that go bump in the night lasted way too long until Drag Me to Hell arrived in 2009.
An intriguing horror that dropped the ball descends to the depths on Netflix
It didn’t take long for the found footage phenomenon to reach saturation point, with filmmakers and studios realizing they could crank out horror movies even cheaper and faster than ever before, with profitable box office returns still guaranteed. Even the ones that came bearing an enticing concept wound up falling flat, something 2014’s As Above, So Below knows all about.
Who is directing ‘House of the Dragon’ and did they work on ‘Game of Thrones’ too?
House of the Dragon is the Game of Thrones prequel coming to HBO on Aug. 21. It is set two centuries before its source series and revolves around House Targaryen, best known for dragons and double-crossing. While many of the cast and crew are new to Westeros, there are a few familiar faces leading the spinoff, including a multi-Emmy-winning director. We’ve listed all the directors for the 10-episode first season, and identified whether they worked on Game of Thrones.
To the shock of nobody, ‘She-Hulk’ is already being review-bombed
Proving once again why we can’t have nice things, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is already being review-bombed by the general public, despite the fact the Marvel Cinematic Universe series has not yet been made available for mass consumption, and the embargo for critics only lifted a couple of hours ago.
Johnny Depp has landed a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years
Johnny Depp is stepping into a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years. For the first time since 1997, Depp is directing a full-length feature film, and his fans can’t wait to see the finished product. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is slated to direct...
‘She-Hulk’ fans going nuts for the MCU’s rudest post-credits scene yet
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. The promotion for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promised a Marvel show that was going to cut loose a little more than the average MCU entry, what with its fourth-wall breaking moments and wacky sense of humor. Sure enough, today’s first episode did not disappoint in that regard as it featured a hilarious running gag which called into question the private life of one of the OG Avengers, resulting in unarguably the rudest post-credits scene in Marvel history.
Marvel fans choking up after ‘She-Hulk’ references a fallen Avenger
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its premiere episode on Disney Plus today, and while it mostly delivered the light-hearted tone we were primed to expect from a show that’s been pitched as a legal-themed half-hour comedy, there were some surprising poignant moments in there too that caused many a lump to form in the throats of fans. And it’s all to do with a much-missed fallen Avenger.
Ryan Reynolds’ worst-ever movie is getting a surprise sequel, and people have thoughts
Prior to the massive success of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was in real danger of cultivating a reputation for lending his undoubted talents to nothing but terrible big budget blockbusters, but none came close to the dismal R.I.P.D. Having already appeared in Blade: Trinity, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Green Lantern by...
Mark Ruffalo is thrilled ‘She-Hulk’ has him get his ass kicked for mansplaining
Just like clockwork, tomorrow’s Disney Plus debutant She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been getting review bombed from fans who haven’t even seen the series yet, and those furious at the show for whatever reason are going to be furious when they discover the joy Mark Ruffalo took from getting his ass kicked by Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters.
Die-hard Johnny Depp fans are piling on against an unexpected target: the Women’s March
Johnny Depp fans largely felt vindicated by the outcome of the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, despite the fact that the mountains of evidence seemed to hardly paint the picture of a wholly blameless victim. As such, even though Depp continues to pick up work following the verdict, the discourse has not died down as many people continue to voice support for Heard.
A gargantuanly grim fantasy failure climbs the streaming Top 10
Disney may have cornered the market when it comes to blockbuster live-action fairytales after successfully rebooting its back catalogue of animated classics to yield another multi-billion dollar revenue stream, but there was a brief time when everyone was getting in on the act, although none of them fell quite as hard as Bryan Singer’s Jack the Giant Slayer.
Watch: ‘Wednesday’ teaser trailer gives new look at Tim Burton’s modernized Addams Family
The Netflix Wednesday series is bringing back The Addams Family to the public consciousness later this year. It stars Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams, is directed by Tim Burton, and today the public has gotten a new look at the show story in action. Netflix posted footage for...
‘Star Wars’ fans call for the redemption of a severely underrated ‘The Mandalorian’ character
The Mandalorian may just be the most universally loved installment in the behemoth franchise that is Star Wars, and a minor character is currently seeing plenty of love online,. The first episode of The Mandalorian set up a grand space western with the classic trope of a hero who limits...
A ‘National Treasure 3’ script is about to hit Nicolas Cage’s desk
Even though it’s been 15 years since Book of Secrets, fans have never given up hope of seeing Nicolas Cage return for another implausible adventure in National Treasure 3, and that’s even with Disney Plus sequel series Edge of History bringing the franchise to the small screen. For...
‘Doctor Who’ alum Jenna Coleman says a return ‘could happen’ somewhere down the line
Doctor Who just hasn’t been the same without Clara Oswald ever since Jenna Coleman quit the show at the end of its ninth season. The Impossible Girl made her debut in 2012 and instantly made everyone fall in love with her character, not only serving as the companion to Matt Smith’s 11th in his darkest hour but also continuing to carry that torch through most of Peter Capaldi’s tenure as the 12th.
Emily Blunt heads west in first images from Prime Video’s ‘The English’
Prime Video and the BBC have released their first look at the upcoming Old West period drama, The English, featuring Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer, written and directed by The Honourable Woman‘s Hugo Blick. Blunt will portray an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, who joins Pawnee ex-U.S. Army scout Eli...
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ producer reveals first poster
The producer and co-writer for the forthcoming superhero sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, has unveiled the first poster for the film. Christopher Miller — one of the minds behind The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street, and 2018’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — shared the image on Twitter Friday.
A bizarre hybrid of horror and Western goes all guns blazing on the Netflix charts
Have you ever wondered what would happen if the director of countless direct-to-video sequels spun off from popular hits would fare helming a hybrid of horror and Western that saw Danny Trejo bargaining with the devil himself, who also happens to be played by Mickey Rourke for some reason? If the answer is no, then you’re clearly not one of the many Netflix subscribers who’ve become enamored by Dead in Tombstone.
