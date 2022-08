Vivian R. Frey, 87, of Upper Sandusky, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at her home in Upper Sandusky. Vivian was born on April 22, 1935, to Arthur and Alma (Burson) Cooper, both of whom are deceased. She married Herman J. Frey on Nov. 9, 1953, and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2013.

