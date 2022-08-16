Read full article on original website
wizmnews.com
La Crosse prisoner dies after self-inflicted injuries
A La Crosse County prisoner has died, days after allegedly attempting to kill himself in the jail. John Koskovich of Mindoro has died at a local hospital. The sheriff’s department says Koskovich had injured himself in his jail cell on Sunday morning, and he was transported to Mayo. Koskovich...
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Rick’s dad joins to talk about time in Navy during Vietnam, plus recent Honor Flight
My dad, Rod Solem, joined La Crosse Talk PM on Thursday and talked about his time in the Navy on the CV-19 USS Hancock Aircraft Carrier, during the Vietnam War (21:00 into show). La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or...
Delta cuts back on La Crosse service, as summer air travel remains down
A summertime downturn in air travel through La Crosse could get worse, with word that Delta Airlines has cut back its local service to just one flight a day to Minneapolis. Delta suspended its flights between La Crosse and Detroit several months ago. Shortages in airline staffing have been blamed...
Boathouse license fees at some La Crosse docks will rise 50 per cent
The cost of keeping a boathouse at certain docks in La Crosse is going to rise sharply, but not as much as the city had proposed. At its monthly meeting Thursday, the La Crosse Park Board decided to raise the yearly license fees by 50 percent to $750 for residents of the city and $900 for non-residents.
La Crosse County Board turns down new fall referendums on three social issues
It looks like La Crosse County will not add any more referendums to the November ballot this year. The county board narrowly voted against having advisory referendums on legalizing abortion and marijuana in Wisconsin. A third referendum proposal was to show support for the police, but it was not brought up for debate at Thursday night’s monthly meeting.
