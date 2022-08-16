ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

wizmnews.com

La Crosse prisoner dies after self-inflicted injuries

A La Crosse County prisoner has died, days after allegedly attempting to kill himself in the jail. John Koskovich of Mindoro has died at a local hospital. The sheriff’s department says Koskovich had injured himself in his jail cell on Sunday morning, and he was transported to Mayo. Koskovich...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Boathouse license fees at some La Crosse docks will rise 50 per cent

The cost of keeping a boathouse at certain docks in La Crosse is going to rise sharply, but not as much as the city had proposed. At its monthly meeting Thursday, the La Crosse Park Board decided to raise the yearly license fees by 50 percent to $750 for residents of the city and $900 for non-residents.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse County Board turns down new fall referendums on three social issues

It looks like La Crosse County will not add any more referendums to the November ballot this year. The county board narrowly voted against having advisory referendums on legalizing abortion and marijuana in Wisconsin. A third referendum proposal was to show support for the police, but it was not brought up for debate at Thursday night’s monthly meeting.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI

