The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James Roach
Mudbugs Busy During Offseason
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FC
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid Off
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding Down
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is back in Shreveport from Friday, August 19th through Sunday, August 21st at the Shreveport Convention Center. The 2022 Geek'd Con will be the 7th show in Downtown Shreveport since 2015. The guests for 2022 are legendary. By legendary we mean legendary actor Clint Howard,...
For all of our Halloween-loving friends, your time to shine is here in Shreveport-Bossier City! Are you ready to dress up and do the 'Monster Mash?' I don't know about you, but I've been ready for cooler weather for a while now!. Two of our five Shreveport area Spirit Halloween...
My Friend and I Stopped By a Powersports Store When We Both Caught Ourselves Focused on the Slingshot in the Showroom. The Polaris Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle that looks like a batmobile, okay to me it looks like a batmobile for some reason. The point is if you've seen one of these around town you know how much fun they are.
I was once told that I can't have tacos for every meal. Umm, excuse me?. Growing up we didn't have toast or biscuits, we had tortillas. I've gone on several trips with friends where we end up cooking together and they are always baffled that I choose to incorporate tortillas into the mix. I mean how can I not? You can make just about anything into a taco.
Once a Shreveport Hot Spot, The Lot Is Closing Down For Good
In 2021 Shreveport Got Excited Over a New Type of Parking Lot. The Lot became a performance and event venue that had huge dreams of changing the social landscape of downtown Shreveport. The Lot Took Over the Old SporTran Bus Terminal. Remember the old bus terminal at 400 Crockett Street?...
New Orleans Canceling 2023 Mardi Gras?
New Orleans Mayor, LaToya "the Destroya" Cantrell, addressed her District A Budget Town Hall meeting about various topics and questions from homeowners. But one of the biggest concerns were questions about city staffing issues. New Orleans EMS Director Dr. Meg Marino said the city is currently operating at 60% capacity. She pointed out the safety and health of the city is being compromised. One of the major concerns of citizens and business leaders is the shortage of New Orleans Police Officers. Crime continues to rise in the city. From a recent WGNO report:
New Local Restaurant Opening in Downtown
A healthy city needs a vibrant downtown. I've said this before, and I firmly believe it. So it always makes me happy when I see businesses, residential developments, and revitalization happening in downtown Shreveport. So it's exciting to see new, local businesses investing in downtown, like the official opening of...
This 16-Year-Old Is Making People Smile All Over North Bossier
When You Get Great Service in Shreveport-Bossier It Is Hard to Forget. It's no secret that there is a shortage of great employees all over town, so when you go somewhere and have fabulous service it's hard to forget a friendly face. My neighbor and I go to Chick-fil-A once...
Louisiana Supreme Court on Perkins: Reversed & Rendered
The Louisiana State Supreme Court has issued their ruling on Mayor Adrian Perkins’ eligibility in the upcoming Shreveport Mayoral election. Mayor Perkins has been officially cleared to run for mayor in the upcoming election. In a 4-3 decision, the Louisiana State Supreme Court reversed the 2nd Circuit Court’s decision to disqualify Perkins.
How You Can Make a Pineapple Marg That Is My Favorite Summer Drink
In April of 2020, I Had the Best Margarita of My Life. No, I wasn't at Mi Cocina in Dallas. Remember when everywhere was basically shut down? You had to rely on your buddies to come through with their skills. I was on a patio with the sun beating down on me, but the heat of the sun didn't phase me, my pineapple jalapeno margarita had my full attention. I had found my new signature quarantine drink, I will always crave this margarita. There is nothing like it at the bars in Shreveport or Bossier.
All 3 Abortion Clinics Pulling Out of Louisiana
For the first time in 50 years, there will be no abortion clinics in the state of Louisiana. This is claimed as answered prayer to some, a nightmare for abortion activists. Hope Medical clinic in Shreveport announced Tuesday that they will relocate to another 'abortion friendly' state after the recent denial of their appeal challenging Louisiana's trigger laws.
Is Amazon Canceling the Shreveport Fulfillment Center?
According to recent reports, Amazon has canceled their plans on opening over a dozen fulfillment centers and delivery facilities across the U.S. A recent Wall Street Journal report stated:. Amazon so far this year has canceled, closed, listed for sublease or put on hold more than 25 delivery stations and...
Bossier and Shreveport Police Investigating I-20 Murder
The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.
Shreveport Area Lake Named One of Most Beautiful in US
One of the most beautiful spots in the Ark-La-Tex has been recognized as one of the most gorgeous spots to visit in America. Locals know about this special place and have been enjoying it for hundreds of years. Now, Caddo Lake has been named as one of the 12 most beautiful lakes in the United States by Travel and Leisure.
UPDATE: I-20 Westbound Shut Down in Downtown Shreveport Early Thursday AM
Shreveport Police have now opened I-20 westbound in downtown Shreveport. A representative for the Shreveport Police Department told KEEL News that officers responded to a traffic accident early this morning and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The victim has been transported to a local hospital and detectives are on the scene investigating. I-20 westbound in downtown Shreveport remains closed. Motorists are being forced to exit at the Spring/Market Street exit.
Almost Time For High School Football! Bossier Jamboree Next Week
It's hard to believe, but it's almost time for those Friday Night Lights again!. High School football returns to the area next Friday night, August 26 with the Bossier City Lions Club 69th Annual High School Football Jamboree!. This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Bossier City...
If You Think This Summer Has Been Unusually Hot, You're Not Wrong
If you live in the Shreveport-Bossier City area and you think that this summer has been hotter than normal, you're right!. Shreveport-Bossier City has experienced a whopping 25 100° plus days so far this summer. In fact, KTAL Meteorologist Todd Warren says that as it stands right now, this...
Bossier Sheriff Opens Range For Public To Sight In Deer Rifles
As they've done for a number of years, the Bossier Sheriff's Department will once again open the department's rifle range to the public for several weekends next month so that hunters can sight in their deer rifles. The range will be open on these dates and times:. September 10 from...
Caddo District Court Returns Four True Bills Involving Murder
The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four true bills in its session ending August 16, 2022. Three indictments were in connection with recent homicides, with one of those carrying an added weapons charge. A fourth indictment was issued regarding a man charged with being an accessory after-the-fact to a murder.
Bossier City Police Looking for Runaway Juvenile
The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the publics assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On July 31, 2022 (16) year old Shanese Harris ran away from a local youth shelter. She is approximately 5’0 and 120 pounds. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and...
