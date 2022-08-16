ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scripps Ranch Theatre Announces “The Outsider”

Scripps Ranch Theatre opens their 43rd Season with their production of The Outsider by Paul Slate Smith, running at their theatre on the campus of Alliant Int’l University. This insightfully witty political satire is directed by renowned San Diego director, Christopher Williams. It previews on Friday, September 16th, opens Saturday, September 17th and runs through October 9th; Fridays and Saturdays 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.
Moonlight Stage Productions Announces 2023 Summer Season

Vista, CA — Moonlight Stage Productions announces its 42nd summer season in 2023 with three regional premiere productions and two revivals. All the musicals selected for the season by Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini have either been adopted from the silver screen or made into movies. Subscriptions and single tickets will go on sale next spring.
Volunteers Needed for California’s Premiere Viking Festival

Vista, CA Vista Viking Festival is a very big Thing. In the Old Norse World, a large gathering of the folk was called a Thing. The annual Viking Festival is our biggest Thing of the year. It takes hundreds of volunteers to create California’s Premiere Viking Festival and Norse Heritage event.
VISTA IRRIGATION DISTRICT ANNOUNCES WATERSMART LANDSCAPE CONTEST WINNER

Jennifer Dell recognized for her water-wise landscape transformation. The Vista Irrigation District board of directors recognized Jennifer Dell as thedistrict’s 2022 WaterSmart Landscape Contest winner. The annual contest recognizes outstanding water-wise residential landscapes based on the criteria of overall attractiveness, appropriate plant selection, design, appropriate maintenance, and efficient methods...
North Island Credit Union Provides 500 Back-to-School Backpacks & Supplies

San Diego, CA – August 17, 2022 – North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to make the new school year a little bit easier for hundreds of Club kids and their families. The credit union recently provided 500 backpacks and school supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as part of its annual Back 2 School Drive.
10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites

Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 18-22

August 17-18 San Diego International Vegan Film Festival. The International Vegan Film Festival is making a two-day stop at San Diego’s Cinema Under The Stars for their worldwide ‘best of’ screenings tour. The festival is highlighting several short films from international directors that contain vegan subject matter and educate audiences about the environmental and health benefits that come from plant-based eating. Film screenings will take place from 8-11 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday night and tickets are $25 per night. | 4040 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills.
Hot Wheels Skate™ to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hot Wheels Skate™ will be partnering with Nitro Circus and Walmart to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Micah Kranz, a Nitro Circus announcer, to talk about the upcoming event. The free, family-friendly event will...
The 9 Coolest Pools in San Diego for “Locals Summer”

Say Goodbye to Summer Crowds and Take a Dip in These Sparkling Pools. America’s Finest City might be bordered by miles of beautiful beaches, but when the summer heat hits, nothing says fabulous like kicking back poolside—even better when there’s a chic hotel attached. Think less sandy toes and more keep the frosé coming! Thankfully, San Diego is home to a slew of fine hotels with equally sparkling swimming pools. From trendy downtown rooftops and a historical 1920s-era gem along the coast to contemporary North County haunts with cabanas and swoon-worthy sea views, we’ve rounded up the best hotel pools to dive into in San Diego. Best Pools San Diego.
Exploring Chula Vista: NBC 7's Joe Little Shares His Favorite Spots

Chula Vista is the second largest city in San Diego County, and NBC 7’s Joe Little has been there, both professionally and personally, to watch it grow since 2002. So, when it came time to learn more about Chula Vista and the best places to eat, drink and explore, Little had a hard time narrowing it down. NBC 7’s Dana Williams spent the day with him to see his top three favorite spots in Chula Vista.
Take a Look Inside Dr. Seuss' La Jolla Home Before it Sells For The 1st Time in 70 Years

At the tip-top perch of north Mount Soledad sits a sprawling property where some of the most iconic children's literature came to life. Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel lived in the La Jolla home from 1948 until his death in 1991 and it's now up for sale at auction for the first time in more than 70 years by its current owners UC San Diego, which was gifted the property when Geisel's wife, Audrey died in 2018.
Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli Opens in Oceanside

Coastal North County resident Heather Bradshaw has found a taste of home, right in her own backyard. The 23-year-old Midwestern transplant and vegetarian with love for Jewish-style delicatessen food has been anticipating the opening of a specialty dining establishment that she hoped would feed her soul, spirit and stomach. Her...
Missing Person Stanley Richard Stephens updated photo

The Escondido Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing person. Stanley Richard Stephens has been missing since Wednesday and was last seen in the 3000 block of N. Broadway in Escondido. Stephens is a 71-year-old white male, 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds. If you have...
Jim Desmond Honoring The Vista Girls 8U Allstars Winning Championship

Earlier today, I was able to honor a very special group of girls! The Vista 8U All-Stars were the first team in the history of their program to win the State Championship!. To demonstrate how mighty these girls are, during the Semi-Finals at the State Tournament, they were Down 4-0 in the bottom of the last inning. They did the impossible and scored five runs to win and put them in the State Championship game, which they ended up winning!
