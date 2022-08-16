Read full article on original website
thevistapress.com
Scripps Ranch Theatre Announces “The Outsider”
Scripps Ranch Theatre opens their 43rd Season with their production of The Outsider by Paul Slate Smith, running at their theatre on the campus of Alliant Int’l University. This insightfully witty political satire is directed by renowned San Diego director, Christopher Williams. It previews on Friday, September 16th, opens Saturday, September 17th and runs through October 9th; Fridays and Saturdays 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.
thevistapress.com
Moonlight Stage Productions Announces 2023 Summer Season
Vista, CA — Moonlight Stage Productions announces its 42nd summer season in 2023 with three regional premiere productions and two revivals. All the musicals selected for the season by Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini have either been adopted from the silver screen or made into movies. Subscriptions and single tickets will go on sale next spring.
kusi.com
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar hosts San Diego Happy Hours
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar is in town to present the Surfrider San Diego Happy Hours at Beach House in Mission Beach, and Tin Roof in the Gaslamp Quarter. Hagar’s new Beach Bar Cocktails champion his mission to keep the beaches and...
NBC San Diego
Pull Up Your Bootstraps: Tim McGraw to Headline ‘Boots in the Park' San Diego
Country girls and boys across San Diego County, it’s time to buckle up for Boots in the Park. The traveling country music festival is making its way down to Waterfront Park with some big names taking the stage. Country star Tim McGraw will be accompanied by Dustin Lynch, Chris Lane, Jameson Rodgers, Frank Ray and Seaforth.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 19-21 – Suds & Surf
Feeling active this San Diego weekend, or perhaps, sapped by the unrelenting heat, you just want to sip a cool drink and watch others get their surf, ball and stories on? We’re here for you. That new San Diego Padre, Juan Soto? He’s sort of a big deal. The...
thevistapress.com
Volunteers Needed for California’s Premiere Viking Festival
Vista, CA Vista Viking Festival is a very big Thing. In the Old Norse World, a large gathering of the folk was called a Thing. The annual Viking Festival is our biggest Thing of the year. It takes hundreds of volunteers to create California’s Premiere Viking Festival and Norse Heritage event.
thevistapress.com
VISTA IRRIGATION DISTRICT ANNOUNCES WATERSMART LANDSCAPE CONTEST WINNER
Jennifer Dell recognized for her water-wise landscape transformation. The Vista Irrigation District board of directors recognized Jennifer Dell as thedistrict’s 2022 WaterSmart Landscape Contest winner. The annual contest recognizes outstanding water-wise residential landscapes based on the criteria of overall attractiveness, appropriate plant selection, design, appropriate maintenance, and efficient methods...
School's new name, new classes bring new opportunities for La Mesa students
A middle school in La Mesa is changing its name and offering all new electives. ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons shows how the changes give students a chance to pursue their passions.
thevistapress.com
North Island Credit Union Provides 500 Back-to-School Backpacks & Supplies
San Diego, CA – August 17, 2022 – North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to make the new school year a little bit easier for hundreds of Club kids and their families. The credit union recently provided 500 backpacks and school supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as part of its annual Back 2 School Drive.
localemagazine.com
10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites
Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 18-22
August 17-18 San Diego International Vegan Film Festival. The International Vegan Film Festival is making a two-day stop at San Diego’s Cinema Under The Stars for their worldwide ‘best of’ screenings tour. The festival is highlighting several short films from international directors that contain vegan subject matter and educate audiences about the environmental and health benefits that come from plant-based eating. Film screenings will take place from 8-11 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday night and tickets are $25 per night. | 4040 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills.
kusi.com
Hot Wheels Skate™ to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hot Wheels Skate™ will be partnering with Nitro Circus and Walmart to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Micah Kranz, a Nitro Circus announcer, to talk about the upcoming event. The free, family-friendly event will...
localemagazine.com
The 9 Coolest Pools in San Diego for “Locals Summer”
Say Goodbye to Summer Crowds and Take a Dip in These Sparkling Pools. America’s Finest City might be bordered by miles of beautiful beaches, but when the summer heat hits, nothing says fabulous like kicking back poolside—even better when there’s a chic hotel attached. Think less sandy toes and more keep the frosé coming! Thankfully, San Diego is home to a slew of fine hotels with equally sparkling swimming pools. From trendy downtown rooftops and a historical 1920s-era gem along the coast to contemporary North County haunts with cabanas and swoon-worthy sea views, we’ve rounded up the best hotel pools to dive into in San Diego. Best Pools San Diego.
NBC San Diego
Exploring Chula Vista: NBC 7's Joe Little Shares His Favorite Spots
Chula Vista is the second largest city in San Diego County, and NBC 7’s Joe Little has been there, both professionally and personally, to watch it grow since 2002. So, when it came time to learn more about Chula Vista and the best places to eat, drink and explore, Little had a hard time narrowing it down. NBC 7’s Dana Williams spent the day with him to see his top three favorite spots in Chula Vista.
NBC San Diego
Take a Look Inside Dr. Seuss' La Jolla Home Before it Sells For The 1st Time in 70 Years
At the tip-top perch of north Mount Soledad sits a sprawling property where some of the most iconic children's literature came to life. Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel lived in the La Jolla home from 1948 until his death in 1991 and it's now up for sale at auction for the first time in more than 70 years by its current owners UC San Diego, which was gifted the property when Geisel's wife, Audrey died in 2018.
Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse Joining The Headquarters at Seaport
Texas-Based Steakhouse to Bring 17 Cuts of Meat Plus a Gourmet Salad Bar to Seaport Village
San Diego Business Journal
Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli Opens in Oceanside
Coastal North County resident Heather Bradshaw has found a taste of home, right in her own backyard. The 23-year-old Midwestern transplant and vegetarian with love for Jewish-style delicatessen food has been anticipating the opening of a specialty dining establishment that she hoped would feed her soul, spirit and stomach. Her...
Naegi Announces Brick and Mortar Restaurant Coming Soon
Japanese Fried Chicken Sandos Headed to Oceanside
northcountydailystar.com
Missing Person Stanley Richard Stephens updated photo
The Escondido Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing person. Stanley Richard Stephens has been missing since Wednesday and was last seen in the 3000 block of N. Broadway in Escondido. Stephens is a 71-year-old white male, 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds. If you have...
thevistapress.com
Jim Desmond Honoring The Vista Girls 8U Allstars Winning Championship
Earlier today, I was able to honor a very special group of girls! The Vista 8U All-Stars were the first team in the history of their program to win the State Championship!. To demonstrate how mighty these girls are, during the Semi-Finals at the State Tournament, they were Down 4-0 in the bottom of the last inning. They did the impossible and scored five runs to win and put them in the State Championship game, which they ended up winning!
