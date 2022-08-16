Earlier today, I was able to honor a very special group of girls! The Vista 8U All-Stars were the first team in the history of their program to win the State Championship!. To demonstrate how mighty these girls are, during the Semi-Finals at the State Tournament, they were Down 4-0 in the bottom of the last inning. They did the impossible and scored five runs to win and put them in the State Championship game, which they ended up winning!

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO