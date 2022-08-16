ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

VISTA IRRIGATION DISTRICT ANNOUNCES WATERSMART LANDSCAPE CONTEST WINNER

Jennifer Dell recognized for her water-wise landscape transformation. The Vista Irrigation District board of directors recognized Jennifer Dell as thedistrict’s 2022 WaterSmart Landscape Contest winner. The annual contest recognizes outstanding water-wise residential landscapes based on the criteria of overall attractiveness, appropriate plant selection, design, appropriate maintenance, and efficient methods...
VISTA, CA
Jim Desmond Honoring The Vista Girls 8U Allstars Winning Championship

Earlier today, I was able to honor a very special group of girls! The Vista 8U All-Stars were the first team in the history of their program to win the State Championship!. To demonstrate how mighty these girls are, during the Semi-Finals at the State Tournament, they were Down 4-0 in the bottom of the last inning. They did the impossible and scored five runs to win and put them in the State Championship game, which they ended up winning!
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thevistapress.com

North Island Credit Union Provides 500 Back-to-School Backpacks & Supplies

San Diego, CA – August 17, 2022 – North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to make the new school year a little bit easier for hundreds of Club kids and their families. The credit union recently provided 500 backpacks and school supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as part of its annual Back 2 School Drive.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Vista Approves New SRO Hotel Amid Housing Need

A Vista developer is converting a former motel into cheap housing – at $1,300 a month per apartment, they’re about 40 percent below the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in a city where rents are increasing among the fastest in the county. But the 75 units in...
VISTA, CA
Voiceof San Diego

New Homeowners Pay Considerably More in Taxes Than Longtime Homeowners

When California voters approved Proposition 13 in 1978, its supporters portrayed the ballot measure as a much-needed means of keeping people, particularly seniors on a fixed income, in their homes. It was meant to provide stability in a time of inflation by capping property taxes annually — but also passed the burden of paying for public services onto future generations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Volunteers Needed for California’s Premiere Viking Festival

Vista, CA Vista Viking Festival is a very big Thing. In the Old Norse World, a large gathering of the folk was called a Thing. The annual Viking Festival is our biggest Thing of the year. It takes hundreds of volunteers to create California’s Premiere Viking Festival and Norse Heritage event.
CBS LA

El Cajon man found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A jury found a San Diego County man guilty for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol, which included taking a photo of himself inside the Senate Parliamentarian's office and posting them to Instagram.Erik Herrera, 34, of El Cajon, was found guilty of obstructing an official proceeding, a felony, and four misdemeanor offenses that included entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building. Herrera was among the rioters who forced their way...
EL CAJON, CA
CBS 8

Parole hearings for two high-profile murderers from San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Parole hearings were held Thursday for two high-profile killers from San Diego: School shooter Brenda Spencer and Marine wife Laura Troiani. Spencer, 60, and Troiani, 61, both appeared remotely with their attorneys before two parole board members. In 1979, at the age of 16, Spencer opened...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Scripps Ranch Theatre Announces “The Outsider”

Scripps Ranch Theatre opens their 43rd Season with their production of The Outsider by Paul Slate Smith, running at their theatre on the campus of Alliant Int’l University. This insightfully witty political satire is directed by renowned San Diego director, Christopher Williams. It previews on Friday, September 16th, opens Saturday, September 17th and runs through October 9th; Fridays and Saturdays 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Two States and Mexico Ordered to Decrease Use of Colorado River Water

The mighty Colorado River isn’t so mighty anymore. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday steps will be taken to protect the increasingly fragile source of water. “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Men Face Off to Become Chula Vista's Next Mayor

After a primary with six contenders, the field for the Chula Vista mayor's race has narrowed to two men from opposing political parties. John McCann, a Republican, earned 30% of the vote in the primary, while, Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat, garnered 22% of the vote. McCann has served on Chula...
CHULA VISTA, CA

