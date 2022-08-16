Read full article on original website
thevistapress.com
VISTA IRRIGATION DISTRICT ANNOUNCES WATERSMART LANDSCAPE CONTEST WINNER
Jennifer Dell recognized for her water-wise landscape transformation. The Vista Irrigation District board of directors recognized Jennifer Dell as thedistrict’s 2022 WaterSmart Landscape Contest winner. The annual contest recognizes outstanding water-wise residential landscapes based on the criteria of overall attractiveness, appropriate plant selection, design, appropriate maintenance, and efficient methods...
kusi.com
SDUSD Board candidate Becca Williams opposes proposed property tax ballot measure
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Believe it or not, yet another proposed tax increase will be on the 2022 ballot. But this one, introduced by the San Diego Unified School District. The bond measure would allow the San Diego Unified School District to borrow $3.2 million and levy a property tax of 6-cents per $100 of value.
thevistapress.com
Water Conservation Is Critical In San Diego County As Colorado River Declines
August, 2022 – Sandra L. Kerl, general manager of the San Diego County Water Authority, issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s 24-month projection for water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell. “Today’s announcement by the Bureau of Reclamation is a reminder...
San Diego County pursuing $11.6M grant for park upgrade
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to apply for $11.6 million in state funding to upgrade the Tijuana River Valley Regional Park.
thevistapress.com
Jim Desmond Honoring The Vista Girls 8U Allstars Winning Championship
Earlier today, I was able to honor a very special group of girls! The Vista 8U All-Stars were the first team in the history of their program to win the State Championship!. To demonstrate how mighty these girls are, during the Semi-Finals at the State Tournament, they were Down 4-0 in the bottom of the last inning. They did the impossible and scored five runs to win and put them in the State Championship game, which they ended up winning!
thevistapress.com
North Island Credit Union Provides 500 Back-to-School Backpacks & Supplies
San Diego, CA – August 17, 2022 – North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to make the new school year a little bit easier for hundreds of Club kids and their families. The credit union recently provided 500 backpacks and school supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as part of its annual Back 2 School Drive.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: How Proposition 13 Is Affecting San Diego’s Housing Market
If you’re able to buy a house at all in San Diego these days, you’re among the fortunate. Prices have exploded in recent years. But thanks to a decades-old initiative in California, newer and often younger homeowners are paying considerably more in property taxes that help fund public services.
Voiceof San Diego
Vista Approves New SRO Hotel Amid Housing Need
A Vista developer is converting a former motel into cheap housing – at $1,300 a month per apartment, they’re about 40 percent below the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in a city where rents are increasing among the fastest in the county. But the 75 units in...
School's new name, new classes bring new opportunities for La Mesa students
A middle school in La Mesa is changing its name and offering all new electives. ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons shows how the changes give students a chance to pursue their passions.
Voiceof San Diego
New Homeowners Pay Considerably More in Taxes Than Longtime Homeowners
When California voters approved Proposition 13 in 1978, its supporters portrayed the ballot measure as a much-needed means of keeping people, particularly seniors on a fixed income, in their homes. It was meant to provide stability in a time of inflation by capping property taxes annually — but also passed the burden of paying for public services onto future generations.
thevistapress.com
Volunteers Needed for California’s Premiere Viking Festival
Vista, CA Vista Viking Festival is a very big Thing. In the Old Norse World, a large gathering of the folk was called a Thing. The annual Viking Festival is our biggest Thing of the year. It takes hundreds of volunteers to create California’s Premiere Viking Festival and Norse Heritage event.
El Cajon man found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A jury found a San Diego County man guilty for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol, which included taking a photo of himself inside the Senate Parliamentarian's office and posting them to Instagram.Erik Herrera, 34, of El Cajon, was found guilty of obstructing an official proceeding, a felony, and four misdemeanor offenses that included entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building. Herrera was among the rioters who forced their way...
Judge: Lawsuit challenging San Diego vaccine mandate can proceed
A judge ruled Tuesday that a federal lawsuit challenging San Diego's vaccine mandate for city employees can proceed.
NBC San Diego
What's in Your Drinking Water? If You Live in One of These States, It Might Soon Be Recycled Sewage
The idea of drinking water that was recently sewage swirling down your toilet bowl, shower drain, or kitchen sink may sound pretty icky. But experts say it's actually nothing to be squeamish about — and it might be coming to your state and city soon. It's a water recycling...
Parole hearings for two high-profile murderers from San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Parole hearings were held Thursday for two high-profile killers from San Diego: School shooter Brenda Spencer and Marine wife Laura Troiani. Spencer, 60, and Troiani, 61, both appeared remotely with their attorneys before two parole board members. In 1979, at the age of 16, Spencer opened...
Oceanside's first year-round homeless center nearing completion
The city of Oceanside now has the most unsheltered homeless people in North County. The center will include 50 beds.
thevistapress.com
Scripps Ranch Theatre Announces “The Outsider”
Scripps Ranch Theatre opens their 43rd Season with their production of The Outsider by Paul Slate Smith, running at their theatre on the campus of Alliant Int’l University. This insightfully witty political satire is directed by renowned San Diego director, Christopher Williams. It previews on Friday, September 16th, opens Saturday, September 17th and runs through October 9th; Fridays and Saturdays 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.
NBC Bay Area
Two States and Mexico Ordered to Decrease Use of Colorado River Water
The mighty Colorado River isn’t so mighty anymore. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday steps will be taken to protect the increasingly fragile source of water. “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and...
‘Key milestone’: Mexico, U.S. finally agree to clean up Tijuana River Valley
The United States and Mexico have agreed to spend almost $500 million to fix a decades-old problem of raw sewage from Mexico spilling onto the Tijuana River Valley on the U.S. side of the border.
NBC San Diego
Two Men Face Off to Become Chula Vista's Next Mayor
After a primary with six contenders, the field for the Chula Vista mayor's race has narrowed to two men from opposing political parties. John McCann, a Republican, earned 30% of the vote in the primary, while, Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat, garnered 22% of the vote. McCann has served on Chula...
