County District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson drafted a Memorandum of Understanding in April calling on individual municipalities and the county of San Diego to each identify and facilitate emergency and permanent housing to reduce homelessness in East county. On Aug. 10, the county opened the first of those ventures: a...
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Council member John McCann called for the temporary closure of Harborside Park Friday, citing safety concerns. "The proposal I support is temporarily shutting down the park so we can get rid of the illicit drug use, the trafficking and all of the other challenges of criminal activity that's currently happening in the park, so we can re-plan the park to be used by the Harborside Community," said Council Member McCann. He is also running for mayor.
Giving back to the community never goes out of style. On Thursday, a popular Chula Vista nonprofit reopened its second-hand store after a two-year hiatus in the most stylish way possible: With a fashion show. If you head down to Project Refresh you’ll be sure to find great deals and...
The city of Oceanside now has the most unsheltered homeless people in North County. The center will include 50 beds.
When California voters approved Proposition 13 in 1978, its supporters portrayed the ballot measure as a much-needed means of keeping people, particularly seniors on a fixed income, in their homes. It was meant to provide stability in a time of inflation by capping property taxes annually — but also passed the burden of paying for public services onto future generations.
Vista, CA Vista Viking Festival is a very big Thing. In the Old Norse World, a large gathering of the folk was called a Thing. The annual Viking Festival is our biggest Thing of the year. It takes hundreds of volunteers to create California’s Premiere Viking Festival and Norse Heritage event.
A Vista developer is converting a former motel into cheap housing – at $1,300 a month per apartment, they’re about 40 percent below the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in a city where rents are increasing among the fastest in the county. But the 75 units in...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat Council President Elo-Rivera, Councilmember Joe LaCava, labor and community groups gathered to support reform of the People’s Ordinance. Last month, the Democrat-led San Diego City Council voted 7-2 in favor of reforming the People’s Ordinance. San Diego City Council President Elo-Rivers says the current ordinance “impacts the city’s ability to provide world-class public services; impedes progress toward our Climate Action Plan goals, and provides an exclusive benefit to only a subset of City residents.”
August, 2022 – Sandra L. Kerl, general manager of the San Diego County Water Authority, issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s 24-month projection for water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell. “Today’s announcement by the Bureau of Reclamation is a reminder...
Even though it's been open for nearly five years, it's hard not to think of the San Diego Superior Court building on Union Street as the "new courthouse." Sleek yet imposing, the structure rises nearly 400 feet above an area of downtown with the Trolley corridor to the south and Little Italy nestled to its west.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties, and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.
IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the allocation of nearly $310 million in federal funding Thursday to combat drought across the western United States. Haaland toured the Syphon Reservoir Improvement Project in Irvine on Thursday as part of a two-day California trip that also...
The discovery of a body at the site of a suspicious predawn brush fire in Mission Bay Park prompted a homicide investigation Thursday. Firefighters found the burned body, believed to be that of a young woman or teenage girl, at about 3 a.m while extinguishing the hillside blaze near a parking lot north of Friars Road and west of Napa Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO — Heading west on Washington Street toward her new job as a nurse technician at Scripps Mercy Hospital, "Christine" spotted a man slouched over in a wheelchair in a parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Washington Street. Judging by the man's posture and because he was dressed in a hospital gown with a hospital bag next to him, she knew something was wrong.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to apply for $11.6 million in state funding to upgrade the Tijuana River Valley Regional Park.
According to Anderson's office, the original ordinance took effect several decades ago, but the exact year was unknown.
Known for beaches, surfing, and breathtaking hiking trails, there's something for everyone in sunny San Diego. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
SAN DIEGO — Our CBS 8 story of Chancho, the stolen Goldendoodle, had a happy ending with the dog back home and the accused thief under arrest. But we quickly found out that it’s a much wider problem. Since Chancho’s story aired, viewers have reached out to us...
Cody Petterson, candidate for San Diego Unified school board’s District C, isn’t shy about who he is and what he believes. Petterson will talk your ear off about his background in environmental activism and progressive politics, and his numerous policy goals. He’s an ardent supporter of ethnic studies and community school models, and thinks his experience working on education policy will help him secure money to increase funding per pupil in the district.
A man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle through a red light downtown was hit by a Prius driver and killed early Friday morning, police said.
