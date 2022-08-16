ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-08-16

 3 days ago
Bucket drop in Bird Creek (Mike DeFries)

Last updated: Mon, 15 Aug 2022 22:20:19

Incident is 34% contained.

 Effective at 8:00 am today, Zone 5 and Zone 6 (Twin Creek south to Hughes Creek on both sides of Hwy 93) have been removed from READY (Green) status and are no longer under any evacuation status. Due to continuing fire activity on the fire’s western flank, Zone 14 has been added to READY (Green) status, and includes the area from Salmon River Road south along Panther Creek Rd just past Trail Creek Rd.

 

 The hot, dry weather that settled into the area yesterday is forecasted to continue through the middle of the week. Winds are expected to remain light. The areas around Pine Creek and Beaver Creek are currently the most active, with the fire that crested the ridge over the Salmon Breaks now backing down the steep slope towards the river. Moderate smoke kicked up in the cottonwoods along Highway 93 near Bobcat Gulch around midday yesterday. Firefighters monitored the fire throughout the night, ensuring it remained within the fire perimeter. Today, rafts will shuttle fire-fighters and equipment across the river to work the fire. Good progress is being made on containment and contingency lines across the fire area, with the majority of planned lines being complete or nearing completion. The Pretty Fire that started two days ago near the intersection of Panther Creek Rd and Salmon River Rd was contained yesterday and has not grown in the past 24 hours. Moose Fire ground and aviation resources assisted with initial attack on a new lightning-caused fire, Petes Fire, yesterday near Moyer that is currently estimated at about 5 acres in size.  At 6:00 am Tuesday, August 16th, the Northern Rockies Type 1 Incident Management Team 2 will assume command of the Moose Fire. 

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Structure Protection in Shoup (B. Scott)
Pine Creek Ranch 08/11 (N.Carpenter)
Helicopter with a load of retardant (M.Defries)
Helicopter over the Salmon River (Dudley)
Tuesday August 9 Community Meeting Flyer
Progression Map for Monday, August 8
Chasing Spot Fires, (McMillian)
Smoke column from south, 08/03, Delgado
Moose Fire Area, Road and Trail Closure Reduction
Moose Fire Area, Road and Trail Closure Reduction
Chasing spot fires (McMillan)

