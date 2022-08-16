Texas Wildfire alert: Pine Pond Fire update 2022-08-16

Morning Briefing for August 15

Last updated: Mon, 15 Aug 2022 21:50:52

Incident is 50% contained.

The Pine Pond Fire ignited on the afternoon of August 11th and is burning in heavy brush and mature pine. Texas A&M Forest Service is in command of the fire with a Type 4 Organization. There has been no additional growth on the fire since Friday, August 13th.Updates will be made to this page as notable activity occurs. Updates, as they become available, can also be found on the following social media accounts:Texas A&M Forest Service Twitter: https://twitter.com/AllHazardsTFS Texas A&M Forest Service Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lssimtBastrop County Office of Emergency Management: https://www.facebook.com/BastropCountyOEM A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place. Aircraft, including UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) or drones, are not allowed in and around the fire area. A violation of the TFR impedes aerial firefighting operations and forces aircraft to be grounded for safety. Remember, If you fly, We Can't!Evacuation orders have been lifted. Residents may return to their homes. The Incident Management Teams ask that the public avoid the area as crews and heavy equipment are working in and around the fire area. If you must travel in the area, please reduce your speeds and turn your headlights on for safety. No homes or structures have been destroyed.

View Pine Pond Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Hose backhaul on August 15

Drone Operations on August 15

Drone Operations on August 15

Texas A&M Engine 9630 Extinguish Hotspot August 13

Texas A&M Engine 9630 Extinguish Hotspot August 13

Fire engine fills water tank on August 13

Filling engine with water on August 13

AZ-KNF Crew 7-1 clears vegetation August 13

AZ-KNF Crew 7-1 remove vegetation on August 13

Dozers build containment line on August 13