Georgia State

KTVZ

‘Don’t fall for it’: Oregon attorney general warns homeowners about home warranty scam

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is warning homeowners about a home warranty scam. She said in Wednesday's alert that a number of Oregonians have reported receiving a letter in the mail from “Home Warranty Solutions,” urging them to purchase a home warranty claiming the current home warranty “may be expiring or may have already expired.”
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Heat advisory in place, with a chance for thunderstorms

The heat advisory is now in place until Friday at 10 p.m. for parts of Central Oregon. Increased clouds come with a 20% chance of thunderstorms that will last until almost midnight Wednesday. It'll be mostly cloudy, with lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northwest winds will pick up to 5-15 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Scattered showers Thursday, then we start to clear up

The heat advisory is still in place until Friday at 10 p.m. for parts of Central Oregon. Mostly cloudy skies come with a chance of isolated showers that will last until almost midnight Thursday. It'll be mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Southerly winds will pick up to 5-15 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

We could see shower activity begin Wednesday afternoon

Our skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night and we can expect lows to be scattered through the 50s. Wednesday is going to be the hottest day we see this week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. We will have some moisture moving in, so look for about a 20-30% chance of some scattered showers. This will subside as we lose our daytime heating, and skies will stay mostly cloudy Wednesday night.
ENVIRONMENT

