ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

China sets sanctions on Taiwan figures to punish US, island

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eeiq4_0hImR4be00
China Taiwan FILE - In this photo released by the Taiwan Legislative Yuan, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, speaks during a meeting with Legislative Yuan Deputy Speaker Tsai Chi-chang in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. China announced Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, is imposing visa bans and other sanctions on a number of Taiwanese political figures including Tsai over their promotion of the self-governing island democracy's independence from Beijing. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP, File) (Uncredited)

BEIJING — (AP) — China imposed visa bans and other sanctions Tuesday on Taiwanese political figures as it raises pressure on the self-governing island and the U.S. in response to successive congressional visits.

The sanctions come a day after China announced more military exercises in the seas and skies surrounding Taiwan because of what it called “collusion and provocation between the U.S. and Taiwan.” There's been no word on the timing and scale of the Chinese exercises.

They were announced the same day a U.S. congressional delegation met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, and after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-level member of the U.S. government to visit Taiwan in 25 years. The Chinese government objects to Taiwan having any official contact with foreign governments because it considers Taiwan its own territory, and its recent saber rattling has emphasized its threat to take the island by military force.

Pelosi's visit was followed by nearly two weeks of threatening Chinese military exercises that included the firing of missiles over the island and incursions by navy ships and warplanes across the midline of the Taiwan Strait that has long been a buffer between the sides.

In Washington, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that China had overreacted with its "provocative and totally unnecessary response to the congressional delegation that visited Taiwan earlier this month.”

The targets of China's latest sanctions include Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the U.S., Bi-khim Hsiao, and legislators Ker Chien-ming, Koo Li-hsiung, Tsai Chi-chang, Chen Jiau-hua and Wang Ting-yu, along with activist Lin Fei-fan.

They will be barred from traveling to mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao, and from having any financial or personal connections with people and entities on the mainland, according to the ruling Communist Party’s Taiwan Work Office.

The measures were designed to “resolutely punish" those considered “diehard elements" supporting Taiwan's independence, China's official Xinhua News Agency said.

Premier Su Tseng-chang, leader of the legislature You Si-kun and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu were already on China's sanctions list and will face more restrictions, Xinhua said.

China exercises no legal authority over Taiwan and it's unclear what effect the sanctions would have. China has refused all contact with Taiwan's government since shortly after the 2016 election of Tsai, who was overwhelmingly reelected in 2020.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry tweeted its appreciation for the most recent congressional visit, adding that “Authoritarian #China can’t dictate how democratic #Taiwan makes friends, wins support, stays resilient & shines like a beacon of freedom.”

Tsai's pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party also controls the legislature, and the vast majority of Taiwanese favor maintaining the status quo of de facto independence amid strong economic and social connections between the sides.

China accuses the U.S. of encouraging the island’s independence through the sale of weapons and engagement between U.S. politicians and the island’s government. Washington says it does not support independence, has no formal diplomatic ties with the island and maintains that the two sides should settle their dispute peacefully — but it is legally bound to ensure the island can defend itself against any attack.

Taiwan has put its military on alert, but has taken no major countermeasures against the Chinese actions. That has been reflected in overriding calm and widespread ambivalence among the public, who have lived under threat of Chinese attack for more than seven decades.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry announced air force and ground-to-air missile drills would be held later in the week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
960 The Ref

Yangtze shrinks as China's drought disrupts industry

CHONGQING, China — (AP) — Ships crept down the middle of the Yangtze on Friday after China's driest summer in six decades left one of the mightiest rivers barely half its normal width and set off a scramble to contain the damage to a weak economy in a politically sensitive year.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Person
Joseph Wu
960 The Ref

Bank of Cyprus rejects 3 Lone Star bids for share buyout

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Cyprus’ largest bank, Bank of Cyprus, said Friday it has rejected three successive cash bids over the last three months by LSF XI Investments LLC to buy all its share capital on the grounds that they “fundamentally undervalue” the financial institution.
BUSINESS
960 The Ref

Poland nabs octogenarian with 5 kilos of heroin in suitcase

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A 81-year-old Danish woman traveling from Africa to Canada was arrested at Warsaw airport on suspicion of illegal possession of heroin worth over $515,000, officials in Poland said Friday. Customs officers at Frederic Chopin Airport decided to check the woman's luggage Sunday after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

Iran deal tantalizingly close, but US faces new hurdles

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Last week's attack on author Salman Rushdie and the indictment of an Iranian national in a plot to kill former national security adviser John Bolton have given the Biden administration new headaches as it attempts to negotiate a return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Strait#Mainland China#Visa#Taiwanese#Chinese#U S House#U S State Department
960 The Ref

US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. for the first time Friday said it will give Ukraine Scan Eagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armor rounds and howitzer weapons to help Ukrainian forces regain territory and mount a counteroffensive against Russian invaders. A senior defense official told reporters that a...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Leaning lighthouse tower of Bremen could collapse into sea

BERLIN — (AP) — Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely. Public broadcaster Radio Bremen quoted the head of the water police, Uwe Old, saying nothing could be done to save the lighthouse.
BREMEN, GA
960 The Ref

Manchin dismisses critics, embraces 'hero and villain' role

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin said he pays no attention to criticism or campaign donations when making decisions about what's best for West Virginia. Sounding somewhat exasperated when asked whether the dramatic bump in campaign contributions he's received from oil and gas interests in recent months influenced his voting, the conservative Democrat said no.
CHARLESTON, WV
960 The Ref

Germany's Scholz questioned over handling of tax scam

BERLIN — (AP) — German leader Olaf Scholz has denied intervening on behalf of a private bank embroiled in a tax evasion scam when he was mayor of the northern city of Hamburg, allegations that have dogged him since before he took office as chancellor last year. Testifying...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
960 The Ref

Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has warned airlines that his department could draft new rules around passenger rights if the carriers don’t give more help to travelers trapped by flight cancellations and delays. Buttigieg is asking airline CEOs to, at a minimum, provide lodging for passengers stranded overnight at an...
TRAVEL
960 The Ref

Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to its Baltic exclave

MOSCOW — (AP) — The Russian military said Thursday that it has deployed warplanes armed with state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to the country's westernmost Baltic region, a move that comes amid soaring tensions with the West over Moscow's action in Ukraine. Russia's Defense Ministry said three MiG-31 fighters with...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

'I lost everything': Algeria reels from deadly wildfires

Firefighters in Algeria have extinguished all but one of over 50 wildfires that ravaged the country this week, leaving at least 37 people dead and consuming farms, crops and cork forests, authorities said Friday. Visibly anguished, farmer Ali Gharsi walked past dead animals through a fire-devastated area in the El...
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy