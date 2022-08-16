Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s home-school population continues to grow
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephen Yokeley is excited for and nervous about this school year. Maybe more so than his children. “We feel great about it, but at the same time nervous,” he said. “Are we gonna mess up, you know as parents? So you do have that feeling.”
Danville Housing Summit encourages residential development in southern Virginia
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders and developers are discussing housing development opportunities in the southside area. About 200 guests attended the Southern Virginia Housing Summit at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Thursday. The goal of the summit was to encourage new residential construction in the cities of Danville...
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
Pittsylvania County renames two bridges after Virginia State troopers
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County held a bridge dedication ceremony Friday to honor the lives of State Troopers Henry Noel Harmon and Henry Murray Brooks. The U.S. 29 north bridge in Hurt will be named after State Trooper Henry Brooks, who was struck and killed by a driver while investigating a crash on 29 in 1956.
$450M nationwide settlement reached as part of opioid maker Endo’s bankruptcy
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Attorney General’s Office Release) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and other state attorneys general have reached an agreement in principle with opioid maker Endo International PLC and its lenders that would provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments, ban the promotion of Endo’s opioids, and require Endo to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication in a public online archive, according to the attorney general’s office. The Commonwealth of Virginia is expected to receive at least $9 million.
Bedford County crash kills driver
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
Ransomware attacks increase by 60%; FBI encourages safe cyber practices
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - As cyber crimes continue to increase throughout the country and the Commonwealth of Virginia, the FBI is reminding residents to be aware of scammers and hackers. The FBI Richmond bureau held a roundtable discussion with reporters and Virginia’s cyber task force Thursday to bring awareness to...
