RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Attorney General’s Office Release) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and other state attorneys general have reached an agreement in principle with opioid maker Endo International PLC and its lenders that would provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments, ban the promotion of Endo’s opioids, and require Endo to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication in a public online archive, according to the attorney general’s office. The Commonwealth of Virginia is expected to receive at least $9 million.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO