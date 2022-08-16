In what possibly could be a playoff preview game, Lakota West held the lead for 21 seconds vs. St. Xavier. It was the final 21 seconds as seniors Mitch Bolden and Ben Minich hooked up for the game-winning 2-yard touchdown pass giving the Firebirds the ultimate 16-13 win. St. Xavier had led...

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO