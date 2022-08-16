Letter: Political signs on public property violating NC law

North Carolina’s campaign finance law states that no political signs may be put up along public property until 30 days prior to the first day of early voting.

Because early voting for the Nov. 8 general election in North Carolina starts on Oct. 20, signs cannot be placed on public property until Sept. 20.

Political signs may be put on private property at any time.

Signs on public property may be removed by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

DIANNE LAYDEN

Belvidere