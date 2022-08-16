Read full article on original website
My cat's recipe for happiness
I have two cats and I always look at them and notice that they seem to have life figured out. They are always purring, taking luxurious baths, and eating whenever they decide to walk that far. They know how to be happy, so here is my cat’s recipe for happiness.
Do dogs really love us? Trainer reveals 10 signs that your dog actually does
Our relationships with our pets can be heartwarming. But learning the meaning behind the things your dog does can be complicated. How do you tell what your dog is saying when it doesn’t even speak the same language? Luckily, there are plenty of visual signs that your dog actually loves you. Here are a few.
Father And Son Showed Some Love To A Stray Cat, Next Day She Came Back With A Surprise
What seemed like an ordinary father and son’s camping trip took a cute turn when a stray cat came to their camp. The guys quickly made friends with the feline but weren’t really prepared for a starving visitor, so they improvised and caught a bluegill for a cat to feast on. But then… the cat just vanished. Until the next morning that is, when it came back bearing gifts.
Seal breaks into New Zealand home, traumatises cat and hangs out on couch
Young fur seal slipped into marine biologist’s home through a catflap before spending more than two hours inside
Why Do Dogs Lick You?
If you’ve ever said, “Oh, he’s kissing you!” as your pup enthusiastically licks someone, you’re not wrong. Dog licking is a sign of affection. However, if your pup focuses their licking exclusively on someone’s face, it could mean they’re subconsciously looking for a snack (we’ll explain this later). The slobbery practice of licking—like most canine habits—is instinctual. Sure, there are ways to curb it if it gets out of control, but it’s typically not a cause for concern. Read on so you can answer more thoroughly the next time someone asks, “Why do dogs lick you?”
Cat's Precious Adoption Story Has Viewers Reaching For The Tissues
Every 'welcome home' story will pull at your heartstrings in one way or another, but Patches the calico cat has an extra special tale to tell. Not only did she steal the hearts of her parents--and now all of social media thanks to her account @patches.lima, but she did it all while living on the streets.
Seal Enters Home Through Cat Flap Door, Leaves Pet ‘Traumatized’
A family in New Zealand was surprised to find a young seal had broken into their home after following their cat through two cat flap doors. The Ross family of Mt Maunganui said the New Zealand fur seal spent time lounging around on their couch and in their spare room before they were able to usher it out the front door. Marine biologist Phil Ross wasn’t home when the unexpected guest was found in their house around 500 feet from the shoreline. “The big joke is that this is really the only family emergency where it would be useful to have a marine biologist in the house,” he told The Guardian. “I really missed my time to shine.” A Department of Conservation ranger was called to collect the lost seal and take it back to the sea. The family cat, Coco, had fled to a neighbor’s house throughout the incident and refused to go downstairs when it came home after it was left “clearly pretty traumatized.”Read it at The Guardian
Wild Cockatoos Found Using Cutlery to Eat Seeds
Wild cockatoos have recently been observed using three different types of cutlery to extract seeds from fruits. Researchers made this discovery while observing them in Indonesia. They saw two wild cockatoos crafting tools out of tree branches to better extract seeds from sea mangoes. Source: Guardian News/YouTube. Dr. Mark O’Hara,...
Mother Cat Lost All Her Kittens, Then This Orphan Newborn Showed Up
Meet Flame, the sick kitten who was taken to the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) and needed a miracle to survive – and that miracle came in the form of Ember, a very special mamma cat. Just a week before Mother’s Day, the older feline experienced a tragedy when all her newborn kitties died. “She had lost all of her babies,” Christina Hill, director of marketing and communications for AHS, told The Dodo, ”but not her motherly instinct.” So, when the time came for Ember to meet Flame, the sick kitten, it’s no surprise that she started showering the tiny thing with love.
Dog Warns Parents That Something Is Wrong With The Baby And Saves Her Life
In a post on social media, Kelly Andrew described how her dog Henry saved her little daughter’s life. The Boston Terrier, who was eight years old, clearly sensed something was wrong with the infant because she repeatedly barged into her chamber. The infant had a cold, but Kelly and...
Rescue Kitten Adopted By 5 Ferrets Thinks It’s A Ferret Too
This abandoned kitten was found when it was just five months old. Komari was adopted by a family that already had five pet ferrets, and through their love and care, she was nursed back to health. The five male ferrets took to Komari immediately, and Komari has begun to act...
The World’s Cutest Crossing Guard Is This Stray Dog
via YouTube | Radio Free EuropeThere are good boys, and then there's this little fella, who helps kids cross the road safely by barking at cars.
Dog's Reaction to Realizing the Cat Is Sitting Right Next To Her Is Just the Best
No matter how much you finesse the situation, sometimes your pets just don't get along. Just like these two pets on TikTok, who presumably don't enjoy spending time together. As their owner (@thebossyaussies) from Northern California showed in a video later shared online, their Australian Shepherd is absolutely terrified of their cat. And she was definitely not afraid to show it.
Dog's Funny Reaction to Breakfast Being 3 Minutes Late Is Too Cute to Resist
In the morning the only thing your pup wants is breakfast. Okay, maybe a quick morning walk first things first. But if you don't want to see one grumpy puppy, you'd better get some food in their bowl — stat. On TikTok, one man from Richmond, Virginia (@hdbrosriley) dared serving his Golden Retriever Riley his food a whopping three minutes later than he usually does. And the sour expression on Riley's face is too funny for words.
Senior Golden Retriever's Reaction to Meeting New Puppy Is Simply the Best
Our senior dogs need a moment of appreciation. From being a puppy to their golden years, older dogs have been the most loyal companions and the best of friends. So what could be better than getting your senior dog a new BFF? That's what a recent video on TikTok shows, after a TikTok creator shared the first meeting between her family's senior Golden and her own brand new Golden puppy. And their reaction to seeing each other is everything!
This Rescue Pup Sleeps With His New Food Bowl Every Night
Susanne was heartbroken when she saw a picture of a little Jack Russell terrier mix online two years ago. Susanne thought about what it would be like to help another dog in need even though she already had a rescue dog at home. She stated to The Dodo:. “When I...
Video of Golden Retriever Patiently Waiting to See 'His Cow Friends' Is Absolutely Precious
Friends can come in all shapes and sizes, and Bailey the Golden Retriever is here to prove just that. Not that his TikTok followers need much convincing! This Welsh boy surely makes friends wherever he goes, but his recent infatuation with a local herd of dairy cows is just too cute for words.
Most 'Dramatic Dog' Throws a Tantrum As Vet Puts Him on Diet in Funny Video
"He is literally the most dramatic dog I've ever met and it's hilarious," said the now-viral dog's owner.
Pug's Pitiful Reaction to Realizing She's at the Vet Is So Darn Cute
Dogs hate going to the veterinarian, and sometimes, owners have to trick our pets into thinking we are going someplace more fun, like the pet store, so they willingly get in the car. However, once you pull into the vet's parking lot, they'll know they were tricked. This is exactly what happened to this pug named Pickles.
