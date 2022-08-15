ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Team Preview: Scranton Prep Cavaliers (2)

League: Lackawanna Football Conference, Division 1. Offensive Starters Returning: (6) Defensive Starters Returning: (8) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) A 3-year starter, member of an offensive line that blocked for a 2,000-yard rusher and over 3,700 yards rushing as a team, All-State Selection OL. #31 TE Aidan Colleran. Receiving:. 7...
SCRANTON, PA
Player Previews in 100 Days – Day 94: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia HS

944 rushing yards (11.4 YPC) Coaches Comments: “Wisloski is an outstanding athlete with exceptional speed. He is a big play threat whenever he touches the ball. Along with his running ability, he is an excellent receiver. He will also be a key player on defense in the secondary.”. Follow...
