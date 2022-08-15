Read full article on original website
Player Previews in 100 Days – Day 94: Gavin Papp, Council Rock North HS
Coaches comments: “Gavin has been a starter for the Council Rock North football team since he has been a freshman as a safety. He has been a two-way starter both in his sophomore and junior years at both the safety and running back positions. Gavin is a leader with his actions on and off the field not just for the team but also for the school with his dedication throughout the year. He is currently been looked at by a plethora of schools for him to play for at the next level. We are looking forward to the continued growth and success from him this upcoming season.”
2022 Team Preview: Shamokin Area Indians (4)
League: PA Heartland Athletic Conference, Division I. Offensive Starters Returning: (7) Defensive Starters Returning: (9) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) #15 Brett Nye – Battled Injuries and missed some time. Offense:. Passing:. 652 yards. 40 for 96 (41.67 %) 4 TDs. 7 INTs. 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Strong improvement from...
2022 Team Preview: Williams Valley Vikings (11)
2021 Record: 9-3 District: District 11. 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Lots of career starts up front. (3 four-year starters) experienced playmakers in Evans and Achenbach both leading county, and region in offensive statistical categories. returning QB is always a helpful blessing. Issac is looking to build on last year’s successes and mature as a decision maker.”
2022 Team Preview: Annville-Cleona Dutchmen (3)
Offensive Starters Returning: (11) Defensive Starters Returning: (8) Special Team Starters Returning: (2) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Really need a young line to continue to mature, and our more experienced backfield to take ownership of the team. We should be able to get more balanced between running triple option and passing.”
2022 Team Preview: Shikellamy Braves (4)
League: PA Heartland Athletic Conference, Division I. Offensive Starters Returning: (6) Defensive Starters Returning: (8) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “If we can get our O-Line up to speed we can have an explosive offense. We have one of the best backfields I have ever coached with 6 players that all run sub 4.7 40-yard dash times with great instincts. We will be breaking in a freshman at QB in Brody Rebuck but he is physically ready and our QB coach Logan Leiby will have him ready for the mental game as well. We have great speed from our WR position and all our guys have become much better route runners.”
2022 Team Preview: Scranton Prep Cavaliers (2)
League: Lackawanna Football Conference, Division 1. Offensive Starters Returning: (6) Defensive Starters Returning: (8) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) A 3-year starter, member of an offensive line that blocked for a 2,000-yard rusher and over 3,700 yards rushing as a team, All-State Selection OL. #31 TE Aidan Colleran. Receiving:. 7...
2022 Team Preview: Shenandoah Valley Blue Devils (11)
Head Coach: Ed Moran-3rd Season (3-16) 2021 Record: 2-7 (2-2 Sch.-Col Division) Offensive Starters Returning: (9) Defensive Starters Returning: (7) Special Team Starters Returning: (2) Jr. P Ben Dempster. Sr. LS Lucas Zelinsky. Key Newcomers:. JR. TE/DE Ben Mentusky 5-10 170. FR. WR/DB Anthony Hernandez 5-8 160,. 2021 Returning Player...
