Coaches comments: “Gavin has been a starter for the Council Rock North football team since he has been a freshman as a safety. He has been a two-way starter both in his sophomore and junior years at both the safety and running back positions. Gavin is a leader with his actions on and off the field not just for the team but also for the school with his dedication throughout the year. He is currently been looked at by a plethora of schools for him to play for at the next level. We are looking forward to the continued growth and success from him this upcoming season.”

NEWTOWN, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO