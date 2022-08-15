Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobby Syvarth Brings Together The DWGStroudsburg HeraldStroudsburg, PA
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Related
easternpafootball.com
Player Previews in 100 Days – Day 94: Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe HS
Schuylkill County Football Coaches Association (SCFCA) North 2nd Team OG & 1st Team DT. Coaches Comments: “Noah was dominant on the defensive line as a sophomore with 27 tackles for a loss. Noah will swing between offensive guard and offensive tackle this year. We are looking for another year of growth from him as he is stronger and 30 pounds heavier than last year. He currently holds a Division 1 offer as a sophomore. The future is very bright for Noah as he is one of the best workers ever at JT. Noah is also outstanding in the classroom.”
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Williams Valley Vikings (11)
2021 Record: 9-3 District: District 11. 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Lots of career starts up front. (3 four-year starters) experienced playmakers in Evans and Achenbach both leading county, and region in offensive statistical categories. returning QB is always a helpful blessing. Issac is looking to build on last year’s successes and mature as a decision maker.”
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Shamokin Area Indians (4)
League: PA Heartland Athletic Conference, Division I. Offensive Starters Returning: (7) Defensive Starters Returning: (9) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) #15 Brett Nye – Battled Injuries and missed some time. Offense:. Passing:. 652 yards. 40 for 96 (41.67 %) 4 TDs. 7 INTs. 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Strong improvement from...
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Annville-Cleona Dutchmen (3)
Offensive Starters Returning: (11) Defensive Starters Returning: (8) Special Team Starters Returning: (2) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Really need a young line to continue to mature, and our more experienced backfield to take ownership of the team. We should be able to get more balanced between running triple option and passing.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Shikellamy Braves (4)
League: PA Heartland Athletic Conference, Division I. Offensive Starters Returning: (6) Defensive Starters Returning: (8) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “If we can get our O-Line up to speed we can have an explosive offense. We have one of the best backfields I have ever coached with 6 players that all run sub 4.7 40-yard dash times with great instincts. We will be breaking in a freshman at QB in Brody Rebuck but he is physically ready and our QB coach Logan Leiby will have him ready for the mental game as well. We have great speed from our WR position and all our guys have become much better route runners.”
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Scranton Prep Cavaliers (2)
League: Lackawanna Football Conference, Division 1. Offensive Starters Returning: (6) Defensive Starters Returning: (8) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) A 3-year starter, member of an offensive line that blocked for a 2,000-yard rusher and over 3,700 yards rushing as a team, All-State Selection OL. #31 TE Aidan Colleran. Receiving:. 7...
Wilkes-Barre Area athletic complex almost ready for fall
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The view from Skycam 16 shows the progress at the Wilkes-Barre Are High School athletic complex in Plains Township. The first of the Wolfpack teams to play on the new field will be the boys' soccer team on September 6. Football will take the field days later for week three of their season.
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Shenandoah Valley Blue Devils (11)
Head Coach: Ed Moran-3rd Season (3-16) 2021 Record: 2-7 (2-2 Sch.-Col Division) Offensive Starters Returning: (9) Defensive Starters Returning: (7) Special Team Starters Returning: (2) Jr. P Ben Dempster. Sr. LS Lucas Zelinsky. Key Newcomers:. JR. TE/DE Ben Mentusky 5-10 170. FR. WR/DB Anthony Hernandez 5-8 160,. 2021 Returning Player...
RELATED PEOPLE
wesb.com
Watch TED NUGENT Perform In Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
Fan-filmed video of Ted Nugent’s August 18 performance at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania can be seen below. Nugent is promoting his new album, “Detroit Muscle”, which was released in April via Pavement Music. The follow-up to 2018’s “The Music Made Me Do It” was recorded with Ted’s current…
Staffing Knoebels at summer's end
ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
Three universities offer guaranteed admission to Central Columbia high school grads
Bloomsburg, Pa. — The trio of institutions making up Commonwealth University—Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield—have signed a guaranteed admission and scholarship eligibility agreement with Central Columbia School District. In addition to guaranteed admission and eligibility for merit-based scholarships, students are also guaranteed access to on-campus housing at any of the three locations. Central Columbia graduates who enroll in a bachelor's degree program must meet the following criteria to qualify: ...
Sunflowers are in bloom at Brown Hill Farm
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING (WBRE/WYOU) — They are synonymous with sunny fields and prairie vistas. Sunflowers are in full bloom at a farm in Wyoming County. A sure sign that late summer is upon us is the fields of sunflowers that are in full bloom right now. Visitors flock to the fields near Tunkhannock to experience the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Pickup crosses road in W. Penn crash
One person was seriously injured Wednesday night in a multi-vehicle crash in West Penn township. The incidents occurred just after 9 p.m. as the victim was traveling north on Route 309 atop the Blue Mountain. He apparently crossed over the roadway in his pickup truck at the Lehigh-Schuylkill County line, striking several southbound vehicles. He continued along the berm with the truck rolling coming to rest on its wheels. Other injuries were not reported. West Penn township police are investigating the incident. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Dr. Oz visits Wyoming County
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a stop in Wyoming County to hold his “dose of reality” town hall. The republican candidate was at the Triton Hose Company in Tunkhannock. While visiting, Oz said PA deserves a senator who will help get America back on track. He […]
New additions at the Pittston Tomato Festival
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local town known as “the tomato capital of the world” is gearing up for its annual end-of-summer festival. Final preparations are underway Wednesday for the celebration of bright red, home-grown tomatoes. More than 60 vendors were in full set-up mode Wednesday on the eve of the 39th annual Pittston […]
Pottery business in Northumberland County closing after 40 years
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — If you are driving down Middle Creek Road in Washington Township near Dornsife in Northumberland County, you see a big red barn, but it's actually much more. It is a gallery for both pottery and paintings. "We have been making this pottery since the seventies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Fall Cleanup & Recycling Event Scheduled for September
Schuylkill County has scheduled their annual Fall Cleanup that will be open to all County residents. The Cleanup is scheduled from September 5th, 2022 through September 17th, 2022. The event will be funded through the County Board of Commissioners and the State Department of Environmental Protection. The Clean-Up will accept...
Times News
Tamaqua hires new police officer
The Tamaqua Police Department has a new officer on its force. Nicole Deliz will serve as a part-time officer. Her employment was unanimously approved by the Tamaqua Borough Council Tuesday evening. Tamaqua police Chief Michael Hobbs presented Deliz with a badge. JILL WHALEN/TIMES NEWS.
Supermarket News
Gerrity’s conversion to The Fresh Grocer gets under way
Gerrity’s Supermarkets has begun transitioning its 10 stores to The Fresh Grocer banner. Gerrity’s said Tuesday that it held a grand reopening for its first converted store, at 702 S. Main Ave. in its hometown of Scranton, Pa., on Friday. Plans call for the Fasula family-owned grocer to switch its other nine stores in Pennsylvania to The Fresh Grocer over the next 10 weeks.
Times News
Woman injured in Summit Hill crash
A woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle crash at the top of the Lansford-Summit Hill hill (Route 902) shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle reportedly was traveling up the hill from Lansford toward Summit Hill when it went off the right side of the road and flipped onto its roof. The woman inside was transported by helicopter to a trauma center. Summit Hill Fire Department, Lansford Fire Department and Lehighton Ambulance responded. Krajcirik’s Automotive also was at the scene to clean up the wreckage. The investigating police officer is Chief Todd Woodward of the Summit Hill Police Department. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Comments / 0