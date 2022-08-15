League: PA Heartland Athletic Conference, Division I. Offensive Starters Returning: (6) Defensive Starters Returning: (8) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “If we can get our O-Line up to speed we can have an explosive offense. We have one of the best backfields I have ever coached with 6 players that all run sub 4.7 40-yard dash times with great instincts. We will be breaking in a freshman at QB in Brody Rebuck but he is physically ready and our QB coach Logan Leiby will have him ready for the mental game as well. We have great speed from our WR position and all our guys have become much better route runners.”

SUNBURY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO