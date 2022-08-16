Read full article on original website
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
TMZ.com
Selena Gomez and Tyga Spotted Together at Popular L.A. Club
3:45 PM PT -- A source close to Selena tells TMZ the two aren't dating, they were there separately to see different people, and their groups ended up hanging out together inside. Selena Gomez and Tyga appear to be hanging out ... spending time together into the wee hours of...
TMZ.com
The Game Blocks White Battle Rapper Sticking Up For Eminem
Battle rapper Pat Stay's public challenge to The Game for his Eminem-dissing "Black Slim Shady" song has backfired … resulting in Game blocking him on Instagram, which is not the expected outcome from the typically confrontational artist. In a fiery Instagram post Tuesday, Pat Stay claimed the veteran rapper...
TMZ.com
Tank, Jamie Foxx, Pleasure P, OT Genasis, Throw R&B Money Party In L.A.
Tank and Jamie Foxx co-hosted a live performance of "R&B Money Show" last night, which capped Tank's album release career and brought out some energetic moments along the way. The R&Blowout went down inside The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood with impromptu appearances from Pleasure P, J Valentine, Jon B and even OT Genasis ... who happily blessed the audience with his hilariously bad singing.
TMZ.com
Drake Producer Gordo Set To Play 'Honestly Nevermind' Tracks During 5-Hour Set
Gordo is riding the waves in 2022 ... the same ones he delivered to Drake to make his latest album "Honestly Nevermind" the record-breaker it is today. The surprise release saw The Artist Formerly Known as DJ Carnage produce five tracks -- "Currents," "Massive," "Calling My Name," "Tie That Binds" and album jewel "Sticky," where in the latter visual, Drake displayed a ton of exclusive drip.
TMZ.com
Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Boycotting Triller to Support Swizz Beatz & Timbaland
Diddy is backing Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in their ongoing legal battle with Triller ... and he's advising the culture to do the same!!!. The Bad Boy Records mogul dropped a PSA on Instagram Thursday ... right after confirming a Bad Boy vs. So So Def hit-for-hit battle with Jermaine Dupri. As a result of the pending lawsuit, Diddy and JD also agreed their event will not be on Triller, and will happen in Atlanta.
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin.Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is said to be "not serious" despite the handsome hunk finding his mom wounded after falling off a dock at his Georgia estate, where the celebrations will take place, starting with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 19. Affleck called the police, having reportedly noticed Boldt cut her leg open upon the fall.'SO SELFISH': JENNIFER...
TMZ.com
Motley Crue Fan Apparently Fell From Upper Level, Rushed to Hospital
Motley Crue is known for their wild antics...but things really got out of control at their Indianapolis concert Tuesday night ... a fan was lying motionless on the ground after apparently falling from the upper level. TMZ has obtained video of people at the show gathered around the man and...
TMZ.com
Styles P Says He'll Boycott Verzuz If Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Leave Triller
Styles P, one of Verzuz most valuable players, says he'll cut ties with the livestream event if Triller can't figure things out with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland ... and he's urging the hip hop community to do the same. We spoke with the LOX rapper Wednesday who says if he...
TMZ.com
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Wedding Prep Includes Piano, Fireworks Display
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are doing their second 'wedding' in style ... with a waterside reception complete with a live piano performance and firework display. Ben's sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia is shaping into full-wedding form Friday, and the latest images show tables and chairs set along a body of water with what looks like a special table for the bride and groom right next to the piano.
TMZ.com
Jamie Foxx Thinks Cancel Culture Is Why His 2016 Movie Has Been Shelved
Jamie Foxx's 2016 project about two basketball fanatics has been sitting on a shelf for years ... and the actor thinks cancel culture is why it hasn't seen the light of day. Jamie stars alongside Jeremy Piven in "All-Star Weekend" -- a flick about two superfans who snag tickets to the NBA event out in Los Angeles ... it was supposed to debut in 2019, but it still hasn't come out, and no official word on the holdup.
TMZ.com
'Texas Flip N Move' Star The Lone Wolf Randy Martin Dead at 65
Randy Martin, the so-called "Lone Wolf" reality TV home renovator, has died after a cancer battle. His death was announced Wednesday on his FB page as well as by his costars from "Texas Flip N Move," the Snow Sisters, who had the same statement. It reads, "We are broken hearted over The Lone Wolf Randy Martin who passed away early this morning. Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time. You will be missed."
TMZ.com
Frank Grillo Rips L.A. Crime After Boxing Trainer Shot Dead
Actor Frank Grillo is speaking out about the senseless murder of his beloved boxing trainer ... and he's not pulling punches when it comes to what he views as L.A.'s crime problem. Grillo, who played Crossbones in Marvel's 'Captain America' films, was visibly upset as he spoke about the death...
TMZ.com
Trapboy Freddy Busted on Weapons Charge, Officials Seize Tiger Cub During Arrest
Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy was arrested by cops for a weapons charge ... but it might've been a good idea for officers to bring a zookeeper along, too. Officials say they discovered a tiger cub Wednesday caged inside Freddy's Oak Cliff house. Officials seized the cat, but at this time, he hasn't been charged with anything in relation to having the animal.
TMZ.com
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Wedding Prep Starts in Georgia
It appears Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are setting up more than just a fancy party at his estate in Georgia, 'cause based on pics, it looks like a full-blown wedding is going to happen. Ben's place in Riceboro, Georgia is crawling with activity Friday, with construction crews hard at...
TMZ.com
The Game Loses NBA YoungBoy 'Drillmatic' Feature to Budget Issues
The Game has lost another big feature from his "Drillmatic" album ... all because it was just too expensive to keep NBA YoungBoy on the project. Game's manager, Wack 100, laid out the details in a recent Clubhouse convo attended by Ma$e and several others ... saying that even though YB cut his usual feature price tag of $300k in half, it was still just too expensive to keep it on the album.
NBA・
TMZ.com
Lil Durk Resurfaces With DJ Khaled Following Eye Injury at Concert
Lil Durk is back on the move, following a scary moment during his Lollapalooza set last month where a stage prop exploded in his face. The Chicago drill rapper recently joined DJ Khaled on his tour bus, where Durk was all smiles and bandage-free as the "We The Best" hitmaker spouted off inspirational quotes to promote his new album.
TMZ.com
Michael Bublé and Wife Welcome Baby Girl Cielo
Michael Bublé and his wife are now officially the proud parents of 4, welcoming their baby girl into the world and sharing her name with fans -- a name he almost spilled to our camera a few days ago!. The singer took to Instagram Friday to share the exciting...
TMZ.com
Nappy Roots Rapper Scales Robbed, Shot and Kidnapped At His Own Restaurant
12:56 PM PT -- Scales just posted a photo of himself in the hospital ... a good sign he's gonna be OK. Nappy Roots rapper Fish Scales is lucky to be alive after he was shot, robbed and kidnapped outside an Atlanta brewery he co-owns. Police say two suspects first...
TMZ.com
Chris Brown Says His Fan Photo Shoots Are Repairing Artist And Fan Relations
Chris Brown’s risqué meet and greets have allowed his fans to get seriously up close and personal with their favorite performer ... a trend he thinks can work to save the relationships between other artists and their fans. Breezy took to Instagram Thursday to credit his own contributions...
