Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Whiskey Riff

Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits

Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Boot

Relive Wynonna Judd’s Powerful Return to CMA Fest [Watch]

Wynonna Judd took the 2022 CMA Fest stage barely a month after her mother Naomi Judd died unexpectedly in Nashville. She gave fans a performance they'll never forget. Carly Pearce brought Judd to the CMA Fest stage to sing "Why Not Me," a timeless song from the Judds. Both women are from Kentucky, and Pearce has talked at length about the influence the Country Music Hall of Famers had on her.
Decider.com

Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary

In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
The Boot

Blake Shelton Throws It Back to His Early Days — and Early Look — With a New Single, ‘No Body’

Fans of Blake Shelton's early days have a treat in store: The singer's got plans to release a new single that he says is a throwback to the heyday of '90s country. Called "No Body," the song is a co-write between Rodney Clawson, Josh Kear and Chris Tompkins, and Shelton says hearing it for the first time reminded him of his electric first years in Nashville.
The Boot

Jon Pardi Brings Passionate Performance of ‘Last Night Lonely’ to ‘Tonight Show’ [Watch]

Jon Pardi stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (Aug. 9) for a fiery performance of his recent single "Last Night Lonely." The country star's late night appearance showed off the confident energy that brings fans back to Pardi's live shows time after time. With assistance from his impressive backing band, the "Head Over Boots" singer rolled through the stand-out track, which finds Pardi hoping to light a romantic spark that just might stand the test of time.
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s

The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
TMZ.com

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Wedding Prep Includes Piano, Fireworks Display

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are doing their second 'wedding' in style ... with a waterside reception complete with a live piano performance and firework display. Ben's sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia is shaping into full-wedding form Friday, and the latest images show tables and chairs set along a body of water with what looks like a special table for the bride and groom right next to the piano.
