UCLA graduate goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy and sophomore defender Lilly Reale have been named to the 2022 Hermann Trophy Watch List. Brzykcy, who hails from San Clemente, Calif., returns to the Bruins for her fifth season of play after leading the Pac-12 and ranking in the Top 10 nationally in 2021 with a 0.55 goals against average. She also tied for the Pac-12 lead in shutouts with nine solo clean sheets a year ago. In 2020, Brzykcy was named the Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year and earned United Soccer Coaches All-America honors. A two-time All-Pac-12 and All-Pacific Region honoree, Brzykcy enters the 2022 season ranked sixth all-time at UCLA in career saves (161), shutouts (20) and wins (37). She holds a career goals against average of 0.69 and a career record of 37-5-6, with two consecutive Pac-12 Championships.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO