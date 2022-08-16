ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area high school golf teams in full swing

By Susan Jenior
 3 days ago
The first week of high school golf featured local tournament action as well as events across northeast Ohio.

Locally, the Suburban League teed off action for both boys and girls, and Portage County golfers were at the top of the leaderboard.

Yank Heiser Invite

The Ravenna Ravens hosted the Yank Heisler Memorial Golf tourney at Windmill Lakes featuring 28 teams.

Olmsted Falls won the event with a team score of 310 but it was Dillon Pendergast of Mogadore who finished at the top of the individual leaderboard, carding a 1-over-par 71.

The Rootstown Rovers finished the best of Portage County teams, in fifth place led by the strong scoring of Cole Hostetler (3-over 73).

The Ravens' best was fired by Abbie Retherford, a 79, while Waterloo’s Jackson Eichler carded a 78 and freshman James Morgan was the best for the Southeast Pirates (80).

Suburban League

Both the boys' and the girls' teams headed into action to compete in the first of four tournaments that decide the leaders in the Suburban.

First up, the boys' teams at Ellsworth Meadows Golf Course in Hudson.

The Greenmen of Aurora grabbed the second straight tournament championship, combining four scores for a 303 American Division lead and clearing the competition by 10 strokes.

The Greenmen individuals were also at the top of the leaderboard as senior Jude Abbass shot his way around the course to a 3-under 69, followed by 2021 individual state qualifier Max Devins who carded a 75 and Charlie Hesse took the third spot, shooting a 76.

The Kent Roosevelt Rough Riders earned a top three finish as a team with Liam Curtis scoring a team-leading 82.

Next up, the boys head to Pine Hills in Hinckley on Wednesday.

The girls of the Suburban League competed at Pleasant Valley in Medina as the girls from Highland won the conference followed by Kent Roosevelt in second and Aurora in third.

Madolyn Kost (79) of Kent and Gracyln Vidovic (82) of Aurora both had top five finishes, carding 79 and 82m respectively.

“Maddie Kost and Ashlyn Leavery [83] continue to shoot low rounds and lead the Lady Riders,” said Kent varsity girls coach Larry Picicco. "Cassidy Singer and Izzy Wood were able to overcome a few bad holes to shoot in the mid-90s to round out the scoring.”

The Suburban girls travel to Ellsworth Meadows for their second tourney.

Rough Riders second at Hudson

Kent Roosevelt also placed in second place at Lake Forest Country Club at the annual Hudson Explorers Invitational.

Sophomore Leavery led the charge, firing an 81 followed by Kost’s 83. Aurora was in eighth place with sophomore Vidovic the best on her team (84).

Leavery, Kost and Vidovic all earned top-10 individual honors.

Karpis Shootout

The Karpis Shootout is named after a moment in Garrettsville history when Alvin “Creepy” Karpis and his crew robbed a train mail car to steal cash and escaped using both a car and an airplane.

Nothing so daring happens at the Sugar Bush Golf Course, the site of the Karpis high school golf tournament hosted by the Garfield G-Men.

The Rovers’ Cole Hostetler again found himself in the runner-up spot, firing a 79. Medalist was earned by Ryan Dinan of Coventry (73). The Rovers finished in third place.

Waterloo (fifth overall) was led by Trevor Simons' 87; Southeast (seventh) had James Morgan fire an 85 and Garfield (10th) was led by Dillon Paul’s 93.

Hawken won the tournament, scoring a team-total 329.

Field Falcon Invitational

Sunny Hill Golf Course in Brimfield again hosted the Field Falcon Invitational as the West Branch boys team won the event by virtue of a fifth-man score over the Aurora Greenmen.

Max Devins of Aurora was the medalist, carding a 75 and Cole Hostetler earned his third runner-up medal of the week, carding a 76.

