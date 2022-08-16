Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
WDBJ7.com
Heritage Day Festival returns to Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History’s Heritage Day Festival returns August 20. It will take over downtown Christiansburg from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The festival will have live music, food, arts and crafts, vendors and a beer garden. Casey Jenkins, the executive director...
wfirnews.com
New Roanoke cafe offers first donate-what-you-can concept
A new cafe in Roanoke brings a first-of-its-kind model to the Star City. Instead of set prices, they ask you to donate what you can. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
WSLS
Toys for superheroes: Parker’s legacy lives on through toy drive for child patients at Roanoke Memorial
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A little boy’s legacy lives on in a touching way. On Friday, the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department announced their donation to the Parker Coleman Super Hero Toy Drive. Parker is an honorary member of the department and was just four years old when he passed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Musician Charles Esten to perform at The Coves Amphitheater
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -When singer-songwriter Charles Esten isn’t on stage entertaining audiences, he’s playing evil father Ward Cameron on the Netflix hit, “Outer Banks.”. “We are nearly done with season three and it has been a wild, wild ride. It has been so much fun. This show...
WSLS
Yes, he ‘herd’ you! Handsome herd dog Speck eagerly awaits his forever family
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Meet Speck: A handsome herd dog looking for his new home. He’s three years old, eagle smart, and loves to play fetch. Speck has learned a lot of tricks during his time at the shelter, too. Staff said he knows the commands “sit,” “down,” and “up.”
WSLS
Second Cook Out coming to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Another Cook Out is headed to the Star City. We’re told the fast food restaurant will be located at 2809 Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke, where a Long John Silver’s once was before it closed permanently several years ago. The Greensboro-based fast food chain...
visitwytheville.com
A Fun-Filled Fall Getaway To Wytheville, VA
Picturesque outdoor scenes of colorful foliage; hayrides and haunted houses; festivals and farm-fresh goodies—there’s so much to love about the fall season. And there’s no better place to soak up the best of this enchanting season than Wytheville, a unique destination nestled in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of southwest Virginia.
WSLS
Baffled by Baffle’s handsome looks? You aren’t the only one
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Could you imagine living your entire life on a chain? That’s the reality this handsome fella was living before he went to the Franklin County Humane Society. Despite one-and-a-half-year-old Baffle’s ‘ruff’ beginnings, he’s a lover who’s looking for a warm-hearted owner....
WSLS
NATIONAL POTATO DAY POLL RESULTS: The best way to cook a potato, according to you
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy National Potato Day!. Earlier this week, we asked you what the best way to cook a potato was, and now we have the results. Almost 200 people participated in this poll, casting their votes to prove which form of potato dish is truly the best, and the top spot was taken by a landslide.
WSLS
Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
pcpatriot.com
Big day arrives – Fazoli’s opens in Dublin
The big day has finally arrived. Fazoli’s at 4416 Cleburne Boulevard in Dublin has opened. Tuesday was the first day of operations for the quick-serve Italian restaurant. Tuesday’s opening was one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the county. On Monday, local business and government leaders and...
WSLS
POLL: There’s about a month until fall...are you ready?
ROANOKE, Va. – I don’t about you guys, but the recent chilly weather has me excited for fall. From yummy apple cider to carving pumpkins with your friends, it’s arguably the best time of the year — for me that is. I wanna hear how you...
WSLS
City of Roanoke prepares for second annual ‘Run for Refugees’ race
ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke is preparing for the second annual Run for Refugees event. This year, they will host a 5K, a 1K for kids, and a virtual race. Proceeds from the race go to Commonwealth Catholic Charities, an organization that helps resettle refugees in Virginia.
pmg-va.com
Life Center opens new location in Hillsville
HILLSVILLE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Aug. 11 to observe the official opening of a new facility in Hillsville that will expand drug rehabilitation services available in the local and surrounding areas. Life Center of Galax — a leading provider of substance use disorder treatment, owned by Acadia...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke church raises $1.7 million for local missions
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A church in Roanoke has raised $1.7 million for local mission campaigns in the community. Second Presbyterian Church Roanoke is dedicating the campaign money to renovating two shelter houses for community members in need. The money will also go to the Presbyterian Community Center to help serve southeast Roanoke residents.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for Botetourt County robbery
BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for robbery in Botetourt County, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. 46-year-old Michael Dricker was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at the Daleville Kroger May 23. Police say on the day of the robbery, Dricker...
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Franklin Co. Animal Shelter’s sweet Sally finds forever home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought a 2-year-old beagle mix, Sally,...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sports Director Travis Wells leaving to take Virginia Tech job
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - Travis Wells, WDBJ7 Sports Director since 2008, has been named assistant athletics director for strategic communications at Virginia Tech, according to Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. Wells will serve as the primary communications contact for Virginia Tech Football, among other duties. “Travis will be...
Comments / 0