WSLS

‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Heritage Day Festival returns to Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History’s Heritage Day Festival returns August 20. It will take over downtown Christiansburg from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The festival will have live music, food, arts and crafts, vendors and a beer garden. Casey Jenkins, the executive director...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Second Cook Out coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Another Cook Out is headed to the Star City. We’re told the fast food restaurant will be located at 2809 Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke, where a Long John Silver’s once was before it closed permanently several years ago. The Greensboro-based fast food chain...
ROANOKE, VA
visitwytheville.com

A Fun-Filled Fall Getaway To Wytheville, VA

Picturesque outdoor scenes of colorful foliage; hayrides and haunted houses; festivals and farm-fresh goodies—there’s so much to love about the fall season. And there’s no better place to soak up the best of this enchanting season than Wytheville, a unique destination nestled in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of southwest Virginia.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WSLS

Baffled by Baffle’s handsome looks? You aren’t the only one

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Could you imagine living your entire life on a chain? That’s the reality this handsome fella was living before he went to the Franklin County Humane Society. Despite one-and-a-half-year-old Baffle’s ‘ruff’ beginnings, he’s a lover who’s looking for a warm-hearted owner....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Big day arrives – Fazoli’s opens in Dublin

The big day has finally arrived. Fazoli’s at 4416 Cleburne Boulevard in Dublin has opened. Tuesday was the first day of operations for the quick-serve Italian restaurant. Tuesday’s opening was one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the county. On Monday, local business and government leaders and...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

POLL: There’s about a month until fall...are you ready?

ROANOKE, Va. – I don’t about you guys, but the recent chilly weather has me excited for fall. From yummy apple cider to carving pumpkins with your friends, it’s arguably the best time of the year — for me that is. I wanna hear how you...
ROANOKE, VA
pmg-va.com

Life Center opens new location in Hillsville

HILLSVILLE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Aug. 11 to observe the official opening of a new facility in Hillsville that will expand drug rehabilitation services available in the local and surrounding areas. Life Center of Galax — a leading provider of substance use disorder treatment, owned by Acadia...
HILLSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke church raises $1.7 million for local missions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A church in Roanoke has raised $1.7 million for local mission campaigns in the community. Second Presbyterian Church Roanoke is dedicating the campaign money to renovating two shelter houses for community members in need. The money will also go to the Presbyterian Community Center to help serve southeast Roanoke residents.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for Botetourt County robbery

BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for robbery in Botetourt County, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. 46-year-old Michael Dricker was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at the Daleville Kroger May 23. Police say on the day of the robbery, Dricker...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

WDBJ7 Sports Director Travis Wells leaving to take Virginia Tech job

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - Travis Wells, WDBJ7 Sports Director since 2008, has been named assistant athletics director for strategic communications at Virginia Tech, according to Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. Wells will serve as the primary communications contact for Virginia Tech Football, among other duties. “Travis will be...
BLACKSBURG, VA

