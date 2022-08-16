Bonsall, CA — Bonsall Woman’s Club has recently distributed more than $11,000 to local non-profits after a successful year of fundraising. The following organizations are recipients of BWC charitable donations: Angels of Rawley, Chloe Sanctuary, Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, Love Your Feral Felines, Save Pets One at a Time, Fallbrook Music Society, Fallbrook Center for the Arts, Girls on the Run, Camp Pendleton YMCA, Daniel Ferguson Memorial Foundation, D’Vine Path, Friends of the Fallbrook Library, Eagle Young Marines, Alabaster Jar Project, Bonsall Educational Foundation (Art), President’s Project: VB Charter School Child Fund, Burns Institute “Camp Beyond the Scars,” REINS, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Canine Companions, Fallbrook Senior Center (meals), Foundation for Senior Care, Bonsall/Fallbrook Little League and Fallbrook Youth Baseball.

BONSALL, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO