thevistapress.com
Volunteers Needed for California’s Premiere Viking Festival
Vista, CA Vista Viking Festival is a very big Thing. In the Old Norse World, a large gathering of the folk was called a Thing. The annual Viking Festival is our biggest Thing of the year. It takes hundreds of volunteers to create California’s Premiere Viking Festival and Norse Heritage event.
thevistapress.com
North Island Credit Union Provides 500 Back-to-School Backpacks & Supplies
San Diego, CA – August 17, 2022 – North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to make the new school year a little bit easier for hundreds of Club kids and their families. The credit union recently provided 500 backpacks and school supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as part of its annual Back 2 School Drive.
northcountydailystar.com
Booth Space Available at Oceanside Harbor Days
On September 17th and 18th 2022 the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce along with Tri-City Medical Center, Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians and Genentech will present Oceanside Harbor Days at the Oceanside Harbor. The event will feature arts and craft exhibits, great food and fun activities for the entire family. The event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days.
thevistapress.com
Bonsall Women’s Club Recently Distributed More Than $11,000 To Local Non-profits
Bonsall, CA — Bonsall Woman’s Club has recently distributed more than $11,000 to local non-profits after a successful year of fundraising. The following organizations are recipients of BWC charitable donations: Angels of Rawley, Chloe Sanctuary, Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, Love Your Feral Felines, Save Pets One at a Time, Fallbrook Music Society, Fallbrook Center for the Arts, Girls on the Run, Camp Pendleton YMCA, Daniel Ferguson Memorial Foundation, D’Vine Path, Friends of the Fallbrook Library, Eagle Young Marines, Alabaster Jar Project, Bonsall Educational Foundation (Art), President’s Project: VB Charter School Child Fund, Burns Institute “Camp Beyond the Scars,” REINS, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Canine Companions, Fallbrook Senior Center (meals), Foundation for Senior Care, Bonsall/Fallbrook Little League and Fallbrook Youth Baseball.
thevistapress.com
VISTA IRRIGATION DISTRICT ANNOUNCES WATERSMART LANDSCAPE CONTEST WINNER
Jennifer Dell recognized for her water-wise landscape transformation. The Vista Irrigation District board of directors recognized Jennifer Dell as thedistrict’s 2022 WaterSmart Landscape Contest winner. The annual contest recognizes outstanding water-wise residential landscapes based on the criteria of overall attractiveness, appropriate plant selection, design, appropriate maintenance, and efficient methods...
thevistapress.com
Scripps Ranch Theatre Announces “The Outsider”
Scripps Ranch Theatre opens their 43rd Season with their production of The Outsider by Paul Slate Smith, running at their theatre on the campus of Alliant Int’l University. This insightfully witty political satire is directed by renowned San Diego director, Christopher Williams. It previews on Friday, September 16th, opens Saturday, September 17th and runs through October 9th; Fridays and Saturdays 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.
School's new name, new classes bring new opportunities for La Mesa students
A middle school in La Mesa is changing its name and offering all new electives. ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons shows how the changes give students a chance to pursue their passions.
Oceanside's first year-round homeless center nearing completion
The city of Oceanside now has the most unsheltered homeless people in North County. The center will include 50 beds.
Voiceof San Diego
Vista Approves New SRO Hotel Amid Housing Need
A Vista developer is converting a former motel into cheap housing – at $1,300 a month per apartment, they’re about 40 percent below the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in a city where rents are increasing among the fastest in the county. But the 75 units in...
localemagazine.com
10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites
Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
thevistapress.com
Water Conservation Is Critical In San Diego County As Colorado River Declines
August, 2022 – Sandra L. Kerl, general manager of the San Diego County Water Authority, issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s 24-month projection for water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell. “Today’s announcement by the Bureau of Reclamation is a reminder...
Voiceof San Diego
New Homeowners Pay Considerably More in Taxes Than Longtime Homeowners
When California voters approved Proposition 13 in 1978, its supporters portrayed the ballot measure as a much-needed means of keeping people, particularly seniors on a fixed income, in their homes. It was meant to provide stability in a time of inflation by capping property taxes annually — but also passed the burden of paying for public services onto future generations.
pacificsandiego.com
Sushi Taisho reopens in Carlsbad
New owners have taken over the old Sushi Taisho location in Carlsbad Village Faire and given the second-floor space a new look and menu, but kept the name for sentimental reasons. Married San Diego restaurateurs Misun and Brian Yoon — who own three Hooked on Sushi and two Hooked on...
northcountydailystar.com
Emerging Issues Forum to Feature an Update from Oceanside Police Chief Fred Armijo
Join us at the Chamber’s September 1st Emerging Issues Forum for an update from Oceanside Police Chief Fred Armijo. We will also have updates from our various legislative representatives. The Oceanside Chamber of Commerce Emerging Issues Forum provides an avenue for Oceanside Chamber members to learn about key community...
iheart.com
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide
A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
californiaglobe.com
San Diego School District Ends Mandatory School Masking Plans
The San Diego Unified School District announced earlier this week that mask mandates for the fall semester would be officially removed, becoming one of the last major school districts in the country to not enforce mask mandates against COVID-19. For the last month, the SDUSD had doubled down on the...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
A Page from History: Surfing championships brought the world to Ocean Beach in ‘66
In September 1966, “The Sound of Music” was still playing at the Loma Theater. The American Football League’s San Diego Chargers (remember them?) were off to a promising 3-0 start. “Bonanza” remained the most popular show on television, and some of us reluctantly entered the seventh grade.
kusi.com
San Diego news anchor Michael Tuck dies at 76
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Iconic newscaster and former KUSI News anchor Michael Tuck has passed away at 76-years-old. Tuck was born in Houston, Texas, and had an extensive career in broadcasting working at KFMB, KGTV, and KUSI. For many years, Tuck was a longstanding staple on San Diego television.
thevistapress.com
Moonlight Stage Productions Announces 2023 Summer Season
Vista, CA — Moonlight Stage Productions announces its 42nd summer season in 2023 with three regional premiere productions and two revivals. All the musicals selected for the season by Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini have either been adopted from the silver screen or made into movies. Subscriptions and single tickets will go on sale next spring.
Naegi Announces Brick and Mortar Restaurant Coming Soon
Japanese Fried Chicken Sandos Headed to Oceanside
