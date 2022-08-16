Knox County officials know they want to limit speeds on Old Wheatland Road — but are not sure how much. At last night’s Commissioners meeting, the Commissioners and Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin discussed various speed limits on the road. Without a posted limit — as it is now — the speed limit is 55 miles an hour on County roads. The original ordinance called for 30 miles an hour on Old Wheatland from the Vincennes City limits all the way to State Road 550.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO