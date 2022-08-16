Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wzdm.com
Pearl Fletcher, 77, Vincennes
Pearl June Fletcher, 77, of Vincennes, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. June was born on July 29, 1945 in Vincennes, Indiana to the late Golda Seals Lankford and Carbon Lankford Sr. June enjoyed her flower garden, reading, and spending time with her family. June was a devoted mother...
wzdm.com
Over Half-Million Dollar Expansion of Vincennes YMCA Possible
The Vincennes YMCA is seeking part of Knox County’s American Rescue Plan Act — or ARPA — funds for a major renovation project. The YMCA wishes to use the funds to renovate their Gymnastics area into a multi-purpose room, especially for middle and high school students. The...
wzdm.com
Duke Energy Foundation Presents $4,000 to Indiana Military Museum
The Duke Energy Foundation has given the Indiana Military Museum a $4,000 check for public education and organization. The check was presented recently at the Museum headquarters on South Sixth Street in Vincennes. Museum officials will use the funding to re-organize historical displays inside the museum. The work will begin...
wzdm.com
Farms Named for State’s Legacy Awards
Recognized for their families’ longstanding commitment to agriculture, 106 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award Wednesday at the Indiana State Fair. In Daviess County, two farms received the Centennial Award: the Arvin/Bradley Farm established in 1906 and the Matheis Farm established in 1919. And the Calvert/Murdock...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wzdm.com
HS Football Starts Tonight Across Area
The Vincennes Lincoln Alices travel to Enlow Field tonight, to face Evansville Bosse. Kickoff time is 7:30; hear the game on 92.1, WZDM. The North Knox Warriors will open their season at Warrior Stadium, as they face the Sullivan Golden Arrows. Kick time is 7 pm; hear the game tonight on 105.7, WUZR.
wzdm.com
Possible Delay Considered in Main Street Project
Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague is afraid there could be a delay in completion of Main Street Phases Two and Three after all. In a meeting with the Vincennes Redevelopment Commission, Sprague said a utility delay could delay the overall project. Sprague knows the overall contractor — Kerns Excavating — is doing a good job, in spite of the other holdups.
wzdm.com
Washington Avenue Work Preparations Continue
Preparations are underway for physical work on Phase One of Washington Avenue next year. The first project phase will improve the street from Belle Crossing past Gregg Park to Emison Avenue. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters has been a backer of the project for years. Salters knows the preparation...
wzdm.com
Evansville Man to Serve 18 Months for Gibson County Embezzlement
An Evansville man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after his conviction for embezzlement from a Gibson County employer. 33 year-old Patrick Garrett was convicted of taking over $87,000 from Gibson County company Business One. Garrett was a sales specialist for the company; he was found to have illegally purchased over 60 items for his personal use through the company. In all, Garrett pled guilty to two counts each of bank fraud and money laundering.
RELATED PEOPLE
wzdm.com
Worthington Man Arrested in Two Vincennes Robberies
Indiana State Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for two armed robberies at Sunshine Spa on Hart Street in Vincennes. 25 year-old Davis Miller of Worthington is charged with armed robbery and intimidation in both cases. The two armed robberies happened around six weeks apart — the first was on July third, and the second was over the weekend — on August 13th. Both times, the robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
wzdm.com
Job Fair Coming in September to Sullivan
The City of Sullivan, the Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce, and WorkOne will sponsor a Job Fair September 8th at the Sullivan Civic Center at 344 North Main Street. The job fair will run from noon until 4:00 PM. There will be at least 23 participating employers.
wzdm.com
KC Commissioners Continue Discussing Old Wheatland Road Speed Limit
Knox County officials know they want to limit speeds on Old Wheatland Road — but are not sure how much. At last night’s Commissioners meeting, the Commissioners and Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin discussed various speed limits on the road. Without a posted limit — as it is now — the speed limit is 55 miles an hour on County roads. The original ordinance called for 30 miles an hour on Old Wheatland from the Vincennes City limits all the way to State Road 550.
wzdm.com
KC Library Board Approves Tearing Down of Facade Wall
The Knox County Library Board has approved a bid to remove a brick wall from the Library courtyard facing both Seventh and Seminary. Vincennes’ Wolfe Construction got the bid with a low offer of $50,000 to do the work. Library officials expect materials for the work to arrive in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wzdm.com
Sports Roundup for Friday, 8/19
The South Knox Tennis team blanked Rivet yesterday 5-0. Winning for South Knox were Nathan Robbins, Hunter Sievers and Caleb Evans in singles play while Noah Hayden and Tanner Holland won at number one doubles and Jared Fuller and Issac True at number two doubles. (Soccer) The South Knox boys...
wzdm.com
Bedtime in a Box Program Coming to Washington Community Schools
Washington Community Schools officials are passing out around 220 Bedtime in a Box units for incoming Kindergarten students. The boxes will go to the parents of the new students. The Bedtime in a Box program teaches busy parents the importance of a good bedtime routine for their Kindergarten age students.
wzdm.com
Vincennes Sports for Wednesday, 8/17
The Vincennes Lincoln Alices Volleyball team gave new coach Jensen Ballinger her first career varsity. win with a 3-2 win at Pike Central. Matti Collins led Lincoln with 16 points and 14 assists. Amya Woodall added 15 points,. McKenna Henderson 14 assists, Allyson Beckhort had 18 digs and Ari Gerkin...
wzdm.com
Two More KCARC Residential Houses Planned
The Knox County Board of Zoning Appeals approved the construction of two more residential houses on KCARC land on South Hart Street Road. The two new facilities join an already existing home on the property. The Board approved the special exception request unanimously.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wzdm.com
INDOT Planning to Close US 150 Near Shoals Next Week
INDOT advises U.S. 150 will be closed between Shoals and Prospect in Martin County beginning Wednesday, August 24th for a structure replacement project. 150 will be closed about 2 ½ miles east of State Road 550. Work is expected to be completed by mid-September. Residents will have access up...
wzdm.com
Washington Man Arrested in May Shots Fired Case
Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a shots fired investigation conducted by Washington Police in May. Washington Police were called to New Street to investigate and later served a search warrant at a residence on Dewey Avenue. Sheriff’s deputies yesterday (Tuesday) arrested 34-year-old Stanley...
wzdm.com
Going Up: Knox County Library Board Approves Elevator Upgrade
The Knox County Library Board h as approved an $89,000 bid to renovate its elevator system. The company, Oracle Elevator, will do the work at the main Library building. The elevator was installed in 1976 by Oracle’s predecessor company, River City Elevator. Library director Emily Bunyan called the move a “proactive step” to fix the elevator, before problems happen.
wzdm.com
KC Library Board Approves Flatlined 2023 Budget
The Knox County Library Board has approved a flatlined budget proposal for 2023. The proposal was presented last night by Library director Emily Bunyan. Bunyan also told the Board that all line items are the same as they were for this year. The overall tax levy will be 11 cents per $100 in assessed property value for affected taxpayers. The Board approved the proposal unanimously.
Comments / 0