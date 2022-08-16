Change Course is a tuition-free career and community development program designed to educate and empower those living in poverty

The Iowa Aviation Museum obtained the Greenfield City Council’s blessing Tuesday, Aug. 9 to obtain a building permit for expansion to their facility when they’re ready. The addition to the museum could be placed where the parking lot is today, according to very preliminary plans shown by president of the museum, Greg Schildberg. It is 60 feet by 88 feet. A hangar door could be placed where the driveway is now.

GREENFIELD, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO