Change Course is a tuition-free career and community development program designed to educate and empower those living in poverty

iowa.media
The couple behind new shop Thistle’s Summit encourage Des Moines to eat, drink, be gay and get witchy
After bidding adieu to their Eastern Iowa bed and breakfast in 2020, partners Marti Payseur and Ash Bruxvoort are carrying its spirit forward in a new downtown Des Moines bakery/retail space. Payseur — the owner, recipe developer and baker for Thistle’s Summit — and Bruxvoort — an ancestral astrologist, earth...
iowa.media
Tom Fowler Law Discusses How a Personal Injury Lawyer Helps
Clive, CA – In a recent post, Tom Fowler Law discussed how a Des Moines personal injury attorney helps clients. The team shared this post to help clients understand how having professional legal representation helps them to get the justice they deserve. An attorney helps to determine if a...
iowa.media
Hy-Vee promotes Jeremy Gosch to CEO of Hy-Vee’s retail operations
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 16, 2022) — Hy-Vee Chairman and CEO Randy Edeker has named Jeremy Gosch as CEO and president of Hy-Vee’s retail operations as well as vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s Board of Directors. Gosch will lead alongside Aaron Wiese, who will serve as CEO and president of Hy-Vee’s subsidiaries and supply chain as well as vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s Board of Directors. Gosch’s new leadership role will take effect Oct. 1, 2022.
iowa.media
Kim Moore of Woodward
It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of a beloved mom, grandma, sister and friend to many. Kimberly “Kim” Collier Moore, 50, of Woodward passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at the Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines, Iowa, following a hard battle with ovarian cancer.
iowa.media
Richard ‘Dick’ Clark of Perry
Richard “Dick” Clark, 68, of Perry passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa. In accord with his wishes, no services are planned. Richard “Dick” LeRoy Clark was born Aug. 4, 1954, in Perry, Iowa, to Doyle Eugene and Laura Ellen (McCain) Clark.
iowa.media
Council hears building permit request from airport, museum
The Iowa Aviation Museum obtained the Greenfield City Council’s blessing Tuesday, Aug. 9 to obtain a building permit for expansion to their facility when they’re ready. The addition to the museum could be placed where the parking lot is today, according to very preliminary plans shown by president of the museum, Greg Schildberg. It is 60 feet by 88 feet. A hangar door could be placed where the driveway is now.
iowa.media
Lorimor city clerk fired again
The Iowa State Auditor’s office and Lorimor Mayor Tim O’Neil have confirmed the termination of Lorimor City Clerk Doris Loy effective last week, but this isn’t the first time Loy has been fired as city clerk. Lorimor made state news in 2015 after the mayor at the...
iowa.media
Temporary deal struck for Fontanelle burn pile
The Fontanelle City Council announced at its Monday, Aug. 8 meeting that they’ve found a temporary solution to the lack of a burn pile for the city, however they need the community’s help in making the endeavor a success. Council members Tyson Sickles and Sam McIntire were the...
iowa.media
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 8 p.m. Friday
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Perry area until 8 p.m. Friday. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats. There might also be some funnel clouds with a few of the storms. Along with Dallas County, the severe...
iowa.media
Mixture of old and new favorites will make up this year’s Pumpkin Days
A planning committee of people putting together Orient’s Pumpkin Days are excited to welcome the public into the 2022 edition of the event Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. Clarissa Pashek, one of the members of that committee, said a lot of work has gone into getting ready...
iowa.media
Adel Police Report August 8-14
Johneene Renee Sexton, 57, of 1316 Orchard St., Adel, was arrested for interference with official acts. An officer responded to a scam report in the 400 block of N. 11th Street. August 10, 2022. A two-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of S. 11th and Prairie streets. Damages were...
