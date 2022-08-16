Read full article on original website
Three Eras of Machine Learning and Predicting the Future of AI
Compute, data, and algorithmic advances are the three fundamental factors that guide the progress of modern Machine Learning (ML). Researchers studied trends in the most readily quantified factor – compute. They show :. before 2010 training compute grew in line with Moore’s law, doubling roughly every 20 months.
The Decade of CHANGE
This coming decade will be seen as THE decade of CHANGE that defines and shapes the next 100 and even next thousand years. This new decade will be even more important than any developments in the past 2000 years. It will transition us from the world similar to the 20th century to a science fiction world but world far richer and better than any old science fiction story.
3 Million Tesla Cars Record and AI Autolabels Everything
31 minutes into Tesla Herbert interview, Robert Scoble says Tesla has the largest sample of human walking data to train Teslabots. All Tesla cars have video of people walking around parked and moving cars. There are over 3 million Tesla cars and each driven car sends 2-4 gigabytes of data every day to the Tesla central servers. Robert met the autopilot and FSD team and they are working with this data. Everything is autolabeled. Every item and action in the video is labeled. This is used for driving and steet analysis but Tesla also has video of people doing other tasks like picking things up and moving things.
