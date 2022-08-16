SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 8. Police responded to the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue on reports of a shooting. There they found a female suffering from at least one gunshot to the neck. She was transported to Ochsner LSU health, where it was determined her injuries were non-life-threatening.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO