MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, and that was enough for Dylan Bundy as the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. Bundy (7-5) gave up a run on just two hits in 5 1/3 innings. Minnesota won its fourth game in a row and kept pace with Cleveland, which leads the Twins by one game in the American League Central. Jorge López walked a pair of batters but closed out his third save with the Twins and 22nd overall. Arraez, the AL batting leader, opened the scoring with his seventh homer of the year. He had six homers in 245 major league games coming into the season. Miranda, the rookie who was the team’s minor league player of the year last season, followed with his 12th homer. Martín Pérez (9-4) surrendered two runs on five hits and three walks in six innings. The former Twins left-hander had seven strikeouts. He’s allowed more than three runs just four times in 24 starts this season, including a six-run outing against Minnesota on July 9.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO