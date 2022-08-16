On Friday (August 19), the $ETH price is down around 6% — which is not that bad considering that $ADA, $SOL, $DOT, $MATIC, and $AVAX are suffering double-digit percentage losses — thanks to the current “risk-off” mood that has resulted in the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) surging to nearly 108 this week.

