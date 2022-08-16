Read full article on original website
$ADA: Popular SPO Explains Why ‘It Is Impossible To Stop Cardano’
On Thursday (August 18), the highly popular and respected operators of the Cardanians $ADA stake pools explained why “it is impossible to stop Cardano.”. Yesterday, they tweeted that the reason the Cardano network cannot be stopped is because it is so decentralized:. On 17 February 2020, Cardanians published a...
$ADA: Latest News About Upcoming Cardano-Powered Metaverse ‘Cardalonia’ ($LONIA)
Cardalonia, the Web3 startup that claims to be “building the biggest metaverse ecosystem on Cardano” recently reported some great news. On April 18, the Estonian crypto startup that is developing the upcoming Cardano-powered NFT-based play-to-earn (P2E) game Cardanlonia ($LONIA) announced that it had raised $420,000 in a pre-seed round.
Founder of Crypto Capital Venture: ‘Cardano Is My Favorite Crypto’
On Wednesday (August 17), Dan Gambardello, Founder of Crypto Capital Venture, as well as the host of the very popular YouTube channel “Crypto Capital Venture”, explained why he spends so much time talking about Cardano ($ADA). Earlier today, he told his over 233K Twitter followers:. Yesterday, Gambardello conducted...
Google’s Parent Company Has Been Increasing Its Investment in the Crypto Space
A research report, which provides interesting insights on how the top 100 public companies in the U.S. are investing in the blockchain/crypto space, has recently been released. The report (titled: “Top 100 Public Companies Investing in Blockchain & Crypto Companies”) was created by Blockdata, which is a subsidiary of CB...
Ethereum Price Takes a Fall With 4 Weeks Till the Merge, But Still Up 94% in 2 Months
On Friday (August 19), the $ETH price is down around 6% — which is not that bad considering that $ADA, $SOL, $DOT, $MATIC, and $AVAX are suffering double-digit percentage losses — thanks to the current “risk-off” mood that has resulted in the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) surging to nearly 108 this week.
Facebook’s Former Head of Crypto Manages To Bash Ethereum Without Meaning To Do So
On Thursday (August 18), David Marcus, Facebook’s former Head of Messenger and Head of Crypto (more specifically, the Head of the Novi digital wallet), is a big fan of Bitcoin; unfortunately, with his latest praise of Bitcoin, he seems to have upset some supporters of Bitcoin. Between May 2018...
$ETH: Compound Founder Offers Words of Advice Regarding Ethereum’s Merge Event
On Wednesday (August 17), Compound Labs Co-Founder Robert Leshner gave $ETH some valuable advice regarding Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” protocol upgrade, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains The Merge, which is expected...
