ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Salvation Army handing out free school supplies for families in need

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJkoh_0hImDDy000

Salvation Army handing out free school supplies to families in need 00:47

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's back to school week here at KDKA, and as students prepare for the first day of school, local organizations are making sure they don't walk into class emptyhanded.

The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania is giving out free school supplies, including backpacks, folders, paper, pencils, and pens.

The leader of the North Boroughs location says they had their backpack giveaway on Saturday and had a great turnout.

He says they still have several backpacks left for students in need and don't want these items to go to waste.

"This is huge because we have enough supplies in those backpacks to get them through the first couple of months," said Tylar Melfi. "It's a good opportunity for them to feel prepared. And it relieves the parents. When parents are stress-fre, the kids can be stress-free and relaxed."

If your child still needs school supplies, just call your nearest Salvation Army location.

Comments / 1

Related
butlerradio.com

Clothing Giveaway At Local Church

A local church congregation is once again giving back to the community with outreach planned for this weekend. The New Beginnings Free Methodist Church will host a Clothing Giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at their location on Center Avenue in Butler. Those who have a need will be able...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Back To School: The before school and after school meals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As our back-to-school week continues, it's time to take a moment to focus on before and after school. Specifically, getting your child to eat some breakfast and what to have on hand when they get home. That's why once again we're seeking out the wisdom of a mother of three - Amanda Mushro. Her ideas are born out of research and her own personal experience with her children. So, let's talk about it: the before and after foods. We always hear that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and that's, well...because it is. "We always want to send our kids...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Foster Love Project hosts third annual Back to School Fest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The third annual Back to School Fest was recently held at the headquarters of the Foster Love Project.  The focus was on getting kids in foster care and transition ready for the school year with school supplies, backpacks and shoes. All the supplies were given to them for free. Kelly Hughes, the founder of the non-profit organization, said, "We just want to ensure kids whose families are facing crisis have the goods they need and feel they aren't lost in the system. They aren't just a number to us. We truly care about them as a person."There was also music, food and face-painting, all while foster and adoptive families made connections."Foster Love has been a great support for me," Ally Brownfield said. "I really didn't know other foster kids except for my sisters.""When you go into the foster care system, not everyone, but you don't get to take as much stuff as you want. And this helps fulfill not just the stuff but the love through that," Brownfield added."Everyone, we hope is going to leave with full arms and a big smile," Hughes said.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Community Free Fridge now open in Sharpsburg for anyone needing food

A free, community food program has opened at the nonprofit Second Harvest Community Thrift Store in Sharpsburg. The Community Free Fridge is an outdoor, full-size refrigerator, freezer and pantry area, stocked with perishable and nonperishable donated food items available to anyone who needs them. It is open 24/7 every day and located in the parking lot area of Second Harvest, at 624 Clay Street.
SHARPSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WPXI Pittsburgh

Districts weighing options as universal free meal waiver expires

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Local school districts are reviewing their options as the federal program that provided universal free school meals for all students has expired. Since March 2020, every public school student had been eligible to receive a breakfast and lunch at no charge, after Congress authorized the United States Department of Agriculture to issue a waiver amid the pandemic.
BROWNSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Latrobe hosting annual Great American Banana Split Celebration

LATROBE (KDKA) - The Great American Banana Split Celebration is set to kick off today at noon! Latrobe pharmacist David Strickler created the treat in 1904 at Tassell Pharmacy. The festivities take place on Main and Ligonier streets. This weekend, you can enjoy banana splits, meet the "Banana Split Princess Court" and take part in the 5K Banana Run. "It's got something for everybody, there's vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, the bananas, the whipped cream, it's just a great thing to share with a friend or family member, it's just a great thing to come out of Latrobe," said Isaac McDaniel of the planning committee. You can check out a full list of events on their website at this link! 
LATROBE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler Area School District no longer allows snacks for birthday celebrations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Butler Area School District is changing its birthday celebration policy.The Butler Eagle reports that due to severe life-threatening allergies and ensuring food sanitation, the district says food treats and beverages are not allowed anymore.Instead, the district encourages parents to send crafts or souvenirs to share with the class when it's their child's birthday.
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvation Army#School Supplies#Free School#Charity#Kdka
CBS Pittsburgh

Jefferson Memorial Cemetery receives backlash for annual car cruise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local cemetery is facing community backlash after hosting a charity car cruise on its grounds.Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Funeral Home, Crematory and Arboretum hosted its annual car cruise on Sunday with a beer tent, food trucks and live music.Some people said the event caused heartache for people who went to the cemetery Sunday to grieve the loss of a loved one. Others said they didn't mind that there was an event because it brought the community together."It was hard for everybody and to see him have to endure all of that," said Bill Petrosky Jr.This week has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Masks return indoors at Pitt ahead of student move-in

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, it was announced that the COVID-19 community spread level in Allegheny County moved to “high,” based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. With that move, the University of Pittsburgh soon announced that, per its policy, masks will be required indoors on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Hills School District to receive up to $325K in state grant money for security and mental health

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Penn Hills School District welcomed State Senator Jay Costa on Wednesday to thank him for helping the district get a grant to form its own school police force.The district is currently working to develop its own police department in the next two to three months.Right now, officers from the Penn Hills Police Department are posted in each school within the district.The new school police force will be in addition to those officers, not a replacement for them.Senator Costa says over the last few years, he's worked to help Penn Hills schools get out of their difficult financial straits.He says enhancing school security and mental health resources were a priority for state lawmakers.Costa says between the mental health and school safety grants, the district is eligible for around $325,000 from the state to use for those programs.The Court of Common Pleas still has to give permission to the district to form the police force.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh pilot program to offer low-income residents free transportation

Pittsburgh is launching a pilot program to provide 50 low-income residents with free transportation to work. “Having access to affordable and reliable transportation is critical in helping families across our city find a pathway to prosperity,” Mayor Ed Gainey said. The yearlong Guaranteed Basic Mobility pilot program will give...
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Barton’s Flowers and Bake Shop celebrates 40 years

Jan Barton has worked six days a week for the last 40 years and has loved every minute of it. Barton is the owner and operator of Barton’s Flowers and Bake Shop at 311 Second St. in Elizabeth. The shop has become an institution in the borough with its eclectic mix of flowers, unique gifts and baked goods.
ELIZABETH, PA
PublicSource

Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use

After three years of planning and construction, the Second Avenue Commons facility, in Downtown, is slated to open at the beginning of October, providing services like a health clinic and day program for adults experiencing homelessness across Allegheny County.  Planning for the five-story facility began in 2019, helmed by PNC Bank and the PNC Foundation […] The post Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

National Aviary celebrates the birthdays of their sloths, Viven and Wookiee

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Have you ever been to a sloth's birthday party? Well, for some lucky visitors of the National Aviary, they got to be a part of just that! Viven, the two-toed sloth turned five this month and celebrated her birthday in style with a cake made of her favorite treats. One of the other sloths at the aviary helped add the finishing touches to her birthday card. Meanwhile, Wookiee, who is turning 22, chose to celebrate in a very on-brand manner: with a snooze and a custom cake, all on his own schedule. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: August 19, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsThe Mother of All Baby ShowersCody SabolSteel City Arts FoundationCanine CompanionsKDKA Pups on FacebookEnter to win Jason Aldean TicketsPittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy