Southwest Airlines offers fall and winter fares for special sale price

Southwest Airlines announced a fare sale through August 26 with one-way fares as low as $79 or $59 on some routes. If you don't mind traveling at off-peak times, you could find some great deals. Flights must take place between Sept. 6 and Feb. 15, but dates around Thanksgiving, Christmas...
SMIC Warns Of Industry Downturn As U.S. Sanctions Cloud Its Future

Summary SMIC’s Q2 revenue rose by 40% year-on-year and 3.3% QoQ, but the company forecast possible flat sequential growth in the third quarter. Despite the revenue gains, its net profit for the quarter fell by 25.2% year-on-year to $514 million, mainly the result of $86.95 million in losses related to foreign currency conversion. The U.S. has tightened restrictions on semiconductor equipment exports to China, which will reportedly impact SMIC’s 12-inch fab construction. SMIC is also facing troubles inside China from a recent anti-corruption drive against some of the massive government-led funds designed to build up the chip sector.
China’s Cyber Watchdog Seeks ‘Healthy’ Ties With Internet Firms

China's cyberspace regulator has tried to reassure e-commerce companies and internet platforms that it wants "healthy" ties despite its painful regulatory crackdown. The post China’s Cyber Watchdog Seeks ‘Healthy’ Ties With Internet Firms appeared first on Asia Financial.
Mexico June retail sales fall 0.3% from May

LONDON (Reuters) -London's transport network ground to a halt on Friday as train and bus workers held strikes over pay and conditions, the latest in a summer of labour market... By Klaus Lauer BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy became more dependent on China in the first half of 2022,...
