Summary SMIC’s Q2 revenue rose by 40% year-on-year and 3.3% QoQ, but the company forecast possible flat sequential growth in the third quarter. Despite the revenue gains, its net profit for the quarter fell by 25.2% year-on-year to $514 million, mainly the result of $86.95 million in losses related to foreign currency conversion. The U.S. has tightened restrictions on semiconductor equipment exports to China, which will reportedly impact SMIC’s 12-inch fab construction. SMIC is also facing troubles inside China from a recent anti-corruption drive against some of the massive government-led funds designed to build up the chip sector.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO