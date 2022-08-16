ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
biztoc.com

STOCK MARKET NEWS:Futures fall, cryptos drop, oil declines

U.S. equity futures were giving back gains from the previous session as investors analyzed conflicting economic signals ahead of a Federal Reserve conference next week. Oil prices edged lower on Friday, putting the brakes on a rally in the last couple of days. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was around...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes

Bridgewater Associates' Alibaba stake was valued at $813 million at the end of the first quarter, Nasdaq.com said. The world's largest hedge fund retains stakes in Baidu and Tencent Music. The post China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes – Nasdaq appeared first on Asia Financial.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

UK Blocks Hong Kong Takeover of Chip Parts Firm

The decision to stop the buyout is the UK's latest move to protect its technological edge from Chinese ownership, The Guardian reported. The post UK Blocks Hong Kong Takeover of Chip Parts Firm – Guardian appeared first on Asia Financial.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Taiwan Says It’s Yet to be Told of Asian Chipmakers Meeting

The meeting comes on the heels of a new US CHIPS Act that includes $52 billion in subsidies for companies that make chips or conduct chip research in the United States. The post Taiwan Says It’s Yet to be Told of Asian Chipmakers Meeting appeared first on Asia Financial.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Interest Rates#Safe Haven#Investing Com The#European#The Federal Reserve#Fed
biztoc.com

Across The World Coal Power Is Back

Authored by Chadwick Hagan via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),. A bucket-wheel dumping soil and sand removed from another area of the mine in Newcastle, Australia, the world's largest coal exporting port, on Nov. 5, 2021. (Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images) In the United States, coal consumption hit an all-time...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
biztoc.com

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
biztoc.com

Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau

The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets

Comments / 0

Community Policy