A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
STOCK MARKET NEWS:Futures fall, cryptos drop, oil declines
U.S. equity futures were giving back gains from the previous session as investors analyzed conflicting economic signals ahead of a Federal Reserve conference next week. Oil prices edged lower on Friday, putting the brakes on a rally in the last couple of days. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was around...
Retail sales in Great Britain rise despite cost of living crisis
July rise of 0.3% driven by online promotions but clothing sales continue to fall. Retail sales in Great Britain unexpectedly rose in July as consumers continued spending despite concerns over the cost of living crisis. The Office for National Statistics said sales volumes rose by 0.3% on the month, after...
Costco: Maybe Pick A Competitor Instead
Summary Costco is still reporting high growth rates and while inventory levels also increased, the company is reporting better results than other retailers. The company is also very resilient to a potential recession, with revenue hardly declining at all and earnings per share declining only in the low teens. And the stock is still overvalued, as a price-free-cash-flow ratio of 60 is not justified.
UK Blocks Hong Kong Takeover of Chip Parts Firm
The decision to stop the buyout is the UK's latest move to protect its technological edge from Chinese ownership, The Guardian reported. The post UK Blocks Hong Kong Takeover of Chip Parts Firm – Guardian appeared first on Asia Financial.
Switzerland rolling out pilot program for legal cannabis sales
The Swiss Basel-Stadt region in northern Switzerland is launching a pilot trial in September of legal cannabis sales. The prices for six cannabinoid products in nine pharmacies will be comparable to prices in the illegal market. The pilot program was OK'd in April by the Federal Office of Public Health. Other trials are in the works in Zurich, Geneva and Bern.
Taiwan Says It’s Yet to be Told of Asian Chipmakers Meeting
The meeting comes on the heels of a new US CHIPS Act that includes $52 billion in subsidies for companies that make chips or conduct chip research in the United States. The post Taiwan Says It’s Yet to be Told of Asian Chipmakers Meeting appeared first on Asia Financial.
Crypto’s Hodlnaut Cuts 80% of Staff as Police Investigate
The Singapore-based lender said the layoffs were to reduce the company's expenditure and leave it with only about 10 employees. The post Crypto’s Hodlnaut Cuts 80% of Staff as Police Investigate appeared first on Asia Financial.
Across The World Coal Power Is Back
Authored by Chadwick Hagan via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),. A bucket-wheel dumping soil and sand removed from another area of the mine in Newcastle, Australia, the world's largest coal exporting port, on Nov. 5, 2021. (Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images) In the United States, coal consumption hit an all-time...
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau
The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
Over $540M Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet
Bitcoin drops to weekly low of $21,814, down 6.9% on the day. Market capitalization of Bitcoin has more than halved, plummeting from $1.27 trillion last November to under $417 billion today. ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has also slipped to around $1,728, a 6.2% decline. User activity across...
This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond --- and he's a 20-year-old student
Jake Freeman, a 20-year-old student, made $110 million from meme-stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond. Freeman snapped up a 6.2% stake in the homeware retailer in July. On Tuesday, Freeman sold over $130 million worth of stock. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond fell more than 18% in after-hours trading...
