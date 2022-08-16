ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

TheConversationAU

The latest polio cases have put the world on alert. Here's what this means for Australia and people travelling overseas

Until recently, polio had only been detected in a handful of countries, thanks to global eradication efforts. But this year’s polio alerts in the United States, United Kingdom and Israel are a reminder that as long as poliovirus is found anywhere, it is a potential problem everywhere. That could include Australia. Here’s what the latest polio cases mean for Australia – including under-vaccinated communities and people travelling internationally. The US case In July this year, a young man in Rockland County, New York, developed paralysis and was diagnosed with polio, the first US case since 2013. He had never been vaccinated against polio, which is...
TheConversationAU

Australia's pursuit of 'killer robots' could put the trans-Tasman alliance with New Zealand on shaky ground

Australia’s recently announced defence review, intended to be the most thorough in almost four decades, will give us a good idea of how Australia sees its role in an increasingly tense strategic environment. As New Zealand’s only formal military ally, Australia’s defence choices will have significant implications, both for New Zealand and regional geopolitics. There are several areas of contention in the trans-Tasman relationship. One is Australia’s pursuit of nuclear-powered submarines, which clashes with New Zealand’s anti-nuclear stance. Another lies in the two countries’ diverging approaches to autonomous weapons systems (AWS), colloquially known as “killer robots”. In general, AWS are considered to...
biztoc.com

Across The World Coal Power Is Back

Authored by Chadwick Hagan via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),. A bucket-wheel dumping soil and sand removed from another area of the mine in Newcastle, Australia, the world's largest coal exporting port, on Nov. 5, 2021. (Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images) In the United States, coal consumption hit an all-time...
Business
biztoc.com

Twitter CFO Ned Segal told employees in an email that they might receive only half of their annual bonuses as the company grapples with economic uncertainty

Twitter warned its employees on Friday that they might receive only half of their typical annual bonuses as the social media company grapples with economic uncertainty. Twitter, which is fighting a legal battle to complete a $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, made the announcement in an email to employees and blamed its financial performance for the potential bonus cut. When the company reported quarterly earnings last month, its revenue declined for the first time since 2020 and it swung to a net loss.
BUSINESS

