biztoc.com
STOCK MARKET NEWS:Futures fall, cryptos drop, oil declines
U.S. equity futures were giving back gains from the previous session as investors analyzed conflicting economic signals ahead of a Federal Reserve conference next week. Oil prices edged lower on Friday, putting the brakes on a rally in the last couple of days. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was around...
biztoc.com
Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau
The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
biztoc.com
Costco: Maybe Pick A Competitor Instead
Summary Costco is still reporting high growth rates and while inventory levels also increased, the company is reporting better results than other retailers. The company is also very resilient to a potential recession, with revenue hardly declining at all and earnings per share declining only in the low teens. And the stock is still overvalued, as a price-free-cash-flow ratio of 60 is not justified.
biztoc.com
Roth IRA transfer question
I currently have my Roth IRA with vanguard and I have a brokerage account with Fidelity. I was thinking about transferring my vanguard Roth to a fidelity Roth. My entire Roth IRA is currently invested in VTSAX. I would love to hear from you about your Roth IRA transfer question.
biztoc.com
China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes
Bridgewater Associates' Alibaba stake was valued at $813 million at the end of the first quarter, Nasdaq.com said. The world's largest hedge fund retains stakes in Baidu and Tencent Music. The post China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes – Nasdaq appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock price: Why shares are crashing in a wild meme stock rollercoaster ride
Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock is crashing, thanks to meme stock investors, a dog food entrepreneur, and a college student. If GameStop was the favorite stock of 2021 among individual investors, Bed Bath & Beyond is quickly lining up for this year’s crown among meme stock investors. But the home goods store seems to be packing all of the volatility of the one-time r/WallStreetBets favorite into a matter of days.
biztoc.com
Crypto’s Hodlnaut Cuts 80% of Staff as Police Investigate
The Singapore-based lender said the layoffs were to reduce the company's expenditure and leave it with only about 10 employees. The post Crypto’s Hodlnaut Cuts 80% of Staff as Police Investigate appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
Over $540M Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet
Bitcoin drops to weekly low of $21,814, down 6.9% on the day. Market capitalization of Bitcoin has more than halved, plummeting from $1.27 trillion last November to under $417 billion today. ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has also slipped to around $1,728, a 6.2% decline. User activity across...
biztoc.com
Retail sales in Great Britain rise despite cost of living crisis
July rise of 0.3% driven by online promotions but clothing sales continue to fall. Retail sales in Great Britain unexpectedly rose in July as consumers continued spending despite concerns over the cost of living crisis. The Office for National Statistics said sales volumes rose by 0.3% on the month, after...
biztoc.com
UK Blocks Hong Kong Takeover of Chip Parts Firm
The decision to stop the buyout is the UK's latest move to protect its technological edge from Chinese ownership, The Guardian reported. The post UK Blocks Hong Kong Takeover of Chip Parts Firm – Guardian appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond --- and he's a 20-year-old student
Jake Freeman, a 20-year-old student, made $110 million from meme-stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond. Freeman snapped up a 6.2% stake in the homeware retailer in July. On Tuesday, Freeman sold over $130 million worth of stock. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond fell more than 18% in after-hours trading...
