Maine State

WPFO

FBI director visits Maine, addresses threats

The FBI director spent the day on Tuesday in Maine. Christopher Wray went to the FBI Boston Division's Portland Agency and met with leaders there. FBI Director Wray and local police spoke about a range of issues, including targeting gangs in Maine and New Hampshire who are capitalizing on the higher resale value of illegal drugs and the accessibility of firearms.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine Medical Center nurses to decide whether to get rid of union

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Voting continues Thursday as Maine Medical Center nurses decide whether to get rid of the union they just voted for. A majority voted in favor of unionizing last year. Opponents of the union say since the vote was by mail-in ballot because of the pandemic, not everyone's...
MAINE STATE
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
WPFO

New Hampshire SPCA receives 7 beagles rescued from Virginia facility

PORTLAND (WGME) -- New Hampshire is now home to a handful of the thousands of beagles rescued in Virginia. The New Hampshire SPCA says it received seven of the approximately 4,000 beagles taken from a facility in Virginia that bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
WPFO

Maine DOT announces plan for new solar fields in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT has announced a plan to install three new solar fields in Augusta that will help power state office buildings. One of the sites will be at the Augusta airport, while the other two will be in the grass near Exits 109 and 112 on I-95. Some of the panels start being set up this week.
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Worsening algae blooms are making Maine's lakes and ponds more toxic

(BDN) -- Maine’s inland waters are in trouble as ongoing drought conditions and increasingly warmer summers create better conditions for toxic algae blooms. The worst may be yet to come, according to a state water quality expert. “In general this year is worse than ever before with more reports...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Forecasting Growth: Drought causing early apple season in Maine

GORHAM (WGME) -- Apples are a fall staple, but drought this summer is ripening some varieties early. The heat and drought that are impacting many farms across Maine are also impacting this year's apple crop with an earlier start to the season. "The drought and the heat have impacted the...
MAINE STATE

