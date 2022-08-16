Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Former Maine prosecutor sentenced 2 years of probation for illegal pot operation
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- A former assistant district attorney has been sentenced for her role in an illegal, multi-million-dollar marijuana operation in western Maine. Kayla Alves, 36, is a former Franklin County assistant DA. She pleaded guilty in March to federal charges of tampering with documents. The Bangor Daily News reports...
FBI director visits Maine, addresses threats
The FBI director spent the day on Tuesday in Maine. Christopher Wray went to the FBI Boston Division's Portland Agency and met with leaders there. FBI Director Wray and local police spoke about a range of issues, including targeting gangs in Maine and New Hampshire who are capitalizing on the higher resale value of illegal drugs and the accessibility of firearms.
Maine Medical Center nurses to decide whether to get rid of union
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Voting continues Thursday as Maine Medical Center nurses decide whether to get rid of the union they just voted for. A majority voted in favor of unionizing last year. Opponents of the union say since the vote was by mail-in ballot because of the pandemic, not everyone's...
'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Hampshire SPCA receives 7 beagles rescued from Virginia facility
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New Hampshire is now home to a handful of the thousands of beagles rescued in Virginia. The New Hampshire SPCA says it received seven of the approximately 4,000 beagles taken from a facility in Virginia that bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The...
Maine auto repair shop owners push for 'right to repair' referendum
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A number of independent repair shops in Maine are calling for the state to make changes when it comes to the ability to repair new cars. The group is filing a petition for a referendum called "Right to Repair." Car repair shop owner Michael Higgins says as...
Harbor seal pups recovering at Marine Mammals of Maine show off round bellies
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- An adorable video shows two harbor seal pups, who are recovering at Marine Mammals of Maine, showing off their round bellies. “Our two harbor seal pup patients are doing so well,” Marine Mammals of Maine said. The center says they are off all medications and are...
Maine DOT announces plan for new solar fields in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT has announced a plan to install three new solar fields in Augusta that will help power state office buildings. One of the sites will be at the Augusta airport, while the other two will be in the grass near Exits 109 and 112 on I-95. Some of the panels start being set up this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Worsening algae blooms are making Maine's lakes and ponds more toxic
(BDN) -- Maine’s inland waters are in trouble as ongoing drought conditions and increasingly warmer summers create better conditions for toxic algae blooms. The worst may be yet to come, according to a state water quality expert. “In general this year is worse than ever before with more reports...
Forecasting Growth: Drought causing early apple season in Maine
GORHAM (WGME) -- Apples are a fall staple, but drought this summer is ripening some varieties early. The heat and drought that are impacting many farms across Maine are also impacting this year's apple crop with an earlier start to the season. "The drought and the heat have impacted the...
Yankee Magazine says fall foliage in Maine will have good colors, appear on time
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Love it or hate it, fall is right around the corner, and Mainers are getting a better idea of what the foliage season will look like. Yankee Magazine's fall foliage expert says that despite drought conditions around the state, northern areas and the mountains will have good colors that should appear on time.
Wednesday Washout: Rare August nor'easter brings drought relief and breezy winds to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Well it's hard to believe, but yes, we have a lot of rain on the radar on this Wednesday, and the wet weather will carry right on into Thursday. For the first time in several weeks, if not months, all of Maine will get in on a widespread rain.
