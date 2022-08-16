Read full article on original website
Related
biztoc.com
California’s FAST Act Puts Franchising, Restaurants And Employees On Fast Track To Trouble
The California FAST Act (AB 257) will be harmful to restaurants and employees and stands to destroy the franchise model in California. AB 257 is ill conceived and insulates the legislature from accountability to the voters.
biztoc.com
Restaurants in deep-blue cities starved for diners while Florida is feasting
It's famine or feast for American restaurants right now. Establishments in deep-blue cities that faced both excessive COVID-19 restrictions plus violent protests in 2020 are starved for diners, according to global data. The same source shows that Sun Belt boomtowns in Florida, Texas and Arizona are busier than ever and...
Comments / 0