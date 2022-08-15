Read full article on original website
Related
biztoc.com
In Sureal Story, 20-Year-Old Student Acquires 6% Of Bed Bath & Beyond, Makes $110 Million In 3 Weeks
In Sureal Story, 20-Year-Old Student Acquires 6% Of Bed Bath & Beyond, Makes $110 Million In 3 Weeks. We thought that today's story about Ryan Cohen filing to dump his entire stake in Bed Bath & Beyond after sparking a massive gamma squeeze using deep OTM call options would be the most absurd meme-related story of the day. Boy, were we wrong.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Woman who noticed her garden furniture in her neighbour's garden deals with it in 'most British way' possible
Confrontation and being British don’t pair well, as one woman expertly demonstrated when she noticed her neighbours had stolen her garden furniture… twice. Watch the moment unfold below:. When Lia Hatzakis, a 29-year-old YouTuber from Warwick, noticed her recently purchased garden table set was missing two chairs, she...
19 "I Never Noticed This" Photos That Are Going To Blow Your Mind If You Grew Up In The '90s Or '00s
The KitKats in foil wrapping were elite.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Wayfair cuts 870 jobs, including 400 in Boston, as it reacts to decline in sales
Online home furnishings retailer Wayfair is cutting 870 jobs, including 400 in its home city of Boston. Chief executive Niraj Shah announced the job cuts in a memo to all 18,000 employees on Friday morning. All North American workers were to be told on Friday if their jobs are affected.
biztoc.com
TikTok introduces “Shopping Ads”, letting brands place shoppable videos on the For You page, promote catalog listings, and direct users to live shopping events
TikTok announced today that it’s launching a new commerce ad suite called “Shopping Ads” to make it easier for brands to advertise on the platform. The company is currently testing three formats of Shopping Ads, including Video Shopping Ads, Catalog Listing Ads and LIVE Shopping Ads. The...
biztoc.com
Retail sales in Great Britain rise despite cost of living crisis
July rise of 0.3% driven by online promotions but clothing sales continue to fall. Retail sales in Great Britain unexpectedly rose in July as consumers continued spending despite concerns over the cost of living crisis. The Office for National Statistics said sales volumes rose by 0.3% on the month, after...
biztoc.com
This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond --- and he's a 20-year-old student
Jake Freeman, a 20-year-old student, made $110 million from meme-stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond. Freeman snapped up a 6.2% stake in the homeware retailer in July. On Tuesday, Freeman sold over $130 million worth of stock. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond fell more than 18% in after-hours trading...
Comments / 0