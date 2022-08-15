ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Discounts#Private Label#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Target#Abl#Loop Capital#Yahoo Finance Live#Bath Beyon
biztoc.com

TikTok introduces “Shopping Ads”, letting brands place shoppable videos on the For You page, promote catalog listings, and direct users to live shopping events

TikTok announced today that it’s launching a new commerce ad suite called “Shopping Ads” to make it easier for brands to advertise on the platform. The company is currently testing three formats of Shopping Ads, including Video Shopping Ads, Catalog Listing Ads and LIVE Shopping Ads. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
biztoc.com

Retail sales in Great Britain rise despite cost of living crisis

July rise of 0.3% driven by online promotions but clothing sales continue to fall. Retail sales in Great Britain unexpectedly rose in July as consumers continued spending despite concerns over the cost of living crisis. The Office for National Statistics said sales volumes rose by 0.3% on the month, after...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy