Nebraska football: Scott Frost names starting QB, makes everyone puke
Scott Frost named Casey Thompson his starting quarterback, yet the Nebraska football offensive line keeps throwing up on the reg for some strange reason. While Scott Frost has his new starting quarterback in Casey Thompson, his Nebraska football team cannot stop vomiting for the life of them. Although “Casey’s going...
WOWT
Scott Frost names Casey Thompson Huskers starting quarterback
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little more than a week from the season opener, the Huskers name their starting quarterback. Casey Thompson will lead the offense when the Huskers play Northwestern in Ireland. Here’s what made the difference in his battle with Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers. “I think...
Former Nebraska Coach Solich Honored By Field Naming at Ohio U
Coaches with longevity like Frank Solich don't come around often. The former Nebraska Head Coach and more recently longtime Ohio Bobcat Head Coach has received a tremendous honor from the last coaching stop of his career. Ohio University announced on Thursday that the legendary coach will forever be enshrined as...
Corn Nation
Corn Nation’s Pre-Season Roundtable: Give Me One Reason Not to Drink the Kool-Aid
We are now one week from Northwestern game week. Here at Corn Nation we have been fighting through the muck and grind that is the off-season. Now it has been several weeks of reports coming out of fall camp. Now it’s time to give your answers to the most pressing...
News Channel Nebraska
Big Red Buzz: 'The mortgage is due for Nebraska'
NEBRASKA CITY – Big Red Buzz returned Thursday to Valentino’s Restaurant in Nebraska City, where college football analyst Damon Benning compared Nebraska’s coaching plotline to a family facing a big mortgage payment. Benning: “It’s like when the mortgage is due, you’re on the clock and you’ve got...
klkntv.com
Irish Times sportswriter calls Huskers ‘notorious’ in scathing article
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A writer for the Irish Times didn’t hold back when he wrote about the Huskers’ opening game in Dublin. Writer Dave Hannigan lists several Nebraska controversies, dating back to former Husker Lawrence Philip’s assault on an ex-girlfriend in 1995. Hannigan focuses much...
News Channel Nebraska
NOW Racing series making its way to southeast Nebraska
FAIRBURY - A unique form of racing is soon to take center stage in Fairbury. On Friday and Saturday, Jefferson County Speedway will be the site of the NOW Racing Series. Tommy Denton is the track promoter. “It’s the National Open Wheel 600,” Denton said. “We’ll have drivers from all...
Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!
That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
This Is The Most Beautiful Sunflower Field In Nebraska
Soak them up before they're gone for the season.
klkntv.com
Dethatch, aerate, seed: Nebraska Extension says the time for lawn care is now
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With little change in southeastern Nebraska’s drought despite some rain, lawns are hurting. The time to invest in your lawn is now, according to the Nebraska Extension office in Lancaster County. Temperatures largely influence how the grasses here grow, controlling when you should seed...
iheart.com
MCC offers Nebraska high school students no-cost tuition
(Omaha, NE) -- Metropolitan Community College is offering Nebraska high school students the opportunity to earn college credit at no cost for the next three academic years. MCC says beginning with the 2022-23 academic year, tuition and facility fees for all of the College’s high school enrollment programs will be offered at no cost. MCC tuition for high school students is paid for by federal funding. There are currently more than 100,000 students enrolled across Nebraska high schools that are eligible for tuition-free college credits.
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
York News-Times
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
News Channel Nebraska
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
klkntv.com
Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska
When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
1011now.com
Harmful Algal Blooms alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Both Maskenthine Reservoir and...
