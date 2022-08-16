ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Scott Frost names Casey Thompson Huskers starting quarterback

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little more than a week from the season opener, the Huskers name their starting quarterback. Casey Thompson will lead the offense when the Huskers play Northwestern in Ireland. Here’s what made the difference in his battle with Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers. “I think...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Big Red Buzz: 'The mortgage is due for Nebraska'

NEBRASKA CITY – Big Red Buzz returned Thursday to Valentino’s Restaurant in Nebraska City, where college football analyst Damon Benning compared Nebraska’s coaching plotline to a family facing a big mortgage payment. Benning: “It’s like when the mortgage is due, you’re on the clock and you’ve got...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NOW Racing series making its way to southeast Nebraska

FAIRBURY - A unique form of racing is soon to take center stage in Fairbury. On Friday and Saturday, Jefferson County Speedway will be the site of the NOW Racing Series. Tommy Denton is the track promoter. “It’s the National Open Wheel 600,” Denton said. “We’ll have drivers from all...
FAIRBURY, NE
Catfish 100.1

Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!

That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

MCC offers Nebraska high school students no-cost tuition

(Omaha, NE) -- Metropolitan Community College is offering Nebraska high school students the opportunity to earn college credit at no cost for the next three academic years. MCC says beginning with the 2022-23 academic year, tuition and facility fees for all of the College’s high school enrollment programs will be offered at no cost. MCC tuition for high school students is paid for by federal funding. There are currently more than 100,000 students enrolled across Nebraska high schools that are eligible for tuition-free college credits.
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture

SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Harmful Algal Blooms alert issued for three Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Both Maskenthine Reservoir and...
NEBRASKA STATE

