myburbank.com
City looking Into Communal House Locating in Burbank
City of Burbank officials are looking into a house in Burbank that is being offered on a website as communal living for artists and students after a reader alerted myBurbank to website offering rooms to rent. The house, located at 520 S. Main Street, is being offered for room rentals...
palisadesnews.com
Illegal Dumping at Palisades-Malibu YMCA Will Cost Organization $1,500
Three bags of mulch dumped on environmentally sensitive land. An incident of illegal dumping on the Palisades-Malibu YMCA land will cost the organization around $1,500 to remove three piles of mulch. On Wednesday, August 10, Palisades-Malibu YMCA Executive Director Jim Kirtley was notified by a volunteer that an unknown party...
Some LA County residents are asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as utility seeks to fix leaky pipeline from Colorado River
More than 4 million people facing Southern California's prolonged drought have been asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month as officials work to fix a leak in a 36-mile "critical imported water pipeline" from the Colorado River.
City officials vote to permanently close Griffith Park roadway
A temporary road closure through Griffith Park will soon become permanent in an effort to protect pedestrians and reduce traffic in the popular L.A. destination. The safety measure comes after a suspected DUI driver was charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 77-year-old bicyclist in April. The Los Angeles City Board of Recreation and […]
Ridge Fire in Azusa threatening nearby structures
A brush fire has broken out in Azusa Friday afternoon and has grown to ten acres after originally reported as six acres, CBSLA has learned. The brush fire is burning in medium fuel and is located in the foothills of Azusa near N. San Gabriel Canyon Road and Old San Gabriel Canyon Road, close to the Angeles National Forest. Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are on the scene of the fire at the moment. The department is using Encanto Park as a base to fight this fire.Crews are using an aerial assault with a half dozen choppers to combat this fire. The fire appeared to be burning away from nearby homes when Sky2 was over the scene. The cause of this fire is unknown at this moment.Nearby structures are threatened at this moment but it's unclear how many.
theregistrysocal.com
Harbor Associates Purchases 188,906 SQFT Commercial Office Building in Agoura Hills for $19.3MM
Long Beach, CA — Harbor Associates in joint venture with Platform Ventures, LLC has acquired a 118,906-square-foot commercial office/R&D building in Agoura Hills, CA for $19.275 million. Harbor also announced the signing of A2 Biotherapeutics (“A2 Bio”) to a long-term, 75,994-square-foot lease at the building located at 30601 Agoura...
That Car Ban In Griffith Park Is Now Permanent — And More Road Changes Are On The Way
Compared to the vast road network in L.A., the short span of asphalt that’s closed to cars is pretty minor. But safety advocates are celebrating it as a big win in car-centric L.A., where reclaiming space for people has been an uphill battle.
sanfernandosun.com
Four Million LA County Residents Asked to Suspend Outdoor Watering Next Month
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) repairs a leak in a water pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6 to 20, and...
Apola Greek Grill Looks to Expand Significantly Throughout LA
The company hopes to add at least ten new locations by 2024
Crews battle brush fire threatening structures in Azusa
Fire crews battled a brush fire that was threatening structures in Azusa Friday afternoon. The blaze was reported around 3:15 p.m. near the area of North San Gabriel Canyon and Old San Gabriel Canyon roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire had burned about 6 acres of medium to heavy brush, […]
pasadenanow.com
City Announces One Day Per Week Outdoor Watering Schedule in Effect Sept. 1
The City of Pasadena announced in an early morning statement Wednesday that effective Sept. 1, the Pasadena Water and Power service area is under a one-day-per-week outdoor irrigation schedule. The watering schedule allows even-numbered street addresses to water on Mondays and odd-numbered street addresses to water on Tuesdays. Outdoor watering must take place before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m.
wolfstreet.com
California Housing Market Pukes: As Sales Collapse (San Diego County -41%), Prices Begin to Swoon
San Francisco & Silicon Valley lead. Southern California is catching up. In Los Angeles County, prices fell in July from June for the first since Adam and Eve. It’s peak home-buying season in California, but sky-high home prices, holy-moly mortgage rates, the collapse of cryptos, the vanishing DeFi, and the implosion of tech startups, SPACs, and IPOs, all of which are crucial to the wealth, or perceived wealth, of many Californians, pulled the rug out from under California’s splendid housing markets.
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach OKs $23 million to buy closed Catholic school
Laguna Beach will offer $23 million to purchase the closed St. Catherine of Siena Parish School, moving forward on a landmark deal 16 months in the making. The Laguna Beach City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to enter a 120-day escrow with the Diocese of Orange on the 6.5-acre property. The City will put down a $690,000 refundable deposit to start its environmental analysis of the site.
palisadesnews.com
Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash
Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
spectrumnews1.com
Glendale's Americana hosting weekend 'summer block party'
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With the weekend upon us, The Americana at Brand is making sure its guests know summer isn't over yet. Starting Friday, Angelenos heading to Glendale's outdoor shopping center can enjoy a summer block party hosted by Apple TV+ that runs until Sunday. The family-friendly event...
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake
A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...
oc-breeze.com
2ND & PCH announces six new businesses opening this summer
2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center, has announced six new businesses opening this summer. A hub for best-in-class dining options, the center continues to expand culinary offerings with an array of new restaurants, including regional favorite Beachwood Brewing, plus a farm-to-bowl pet kitchen. The latest restaurants and unique tasting experiences will include:
coloradoboulevard.net
Prepare Now for Watering Limits Starting September 6
Residents and businesses in portions of greater Los Angeles County are being called on to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. Metropolitan’s member agencies under this urgent call include Altadena, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, La Cañada, Long Beach,...
aerotechnews.com
So you want to fly from Palmdale? Despite delays, hope remains for AV commercial flights
PALMDALE, Calif. — Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer told Aerotech News that a critically needed program for linking passenger airline service from Air Force Plant 42 to one or more major national hub airports is trapped in a federal holding pattern, where the bureaucracy’s default answer is “hell no.”
Elderly man nearly hit by SUV slamming into his Huntington Beach home
A Huntington Beach homeowner would be dead if he hadn't gotten up to walk to the bathroom. "I had to get up and go to the little boys' room," said homeowner Edward Jollie. "Two, three, four, five seconds after that saw a car come through the house."Huntington Beach Jennifer Carey said the SUV slammed into the two-story home at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Paramedics took one driver to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a Huntington Beach home. While the homeowner was home at the time of the crash and was not hurt, his home was declared uninhabitable by...
